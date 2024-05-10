Here’s Every Summer Game Showcase You Need to Know About

June Is Going to Be Busy

Hayes Madsen
May 10, 2024
Every Summer promises a new slew of video game events and announcements, but 2024 looks like it could be even busier than usual. Packed around Geoff Keighley’s annual Summer Game Fest is a slew of game showcases, both big and small.

While we have dates for over a half-dozen shows, there are still a few that could be announced. Here are the big ones.

  • State of Play – Sony typically holds a State of Play during the Summer, and recent rumours have stated a show will happen sometime around May and feature news about the Silent Hill 2 remake. Of course, it’s also very possible PlayStation will feature announcements in Summer Game Fest.
  • Nintendo DirectNintendo recently announced the existence of its next console and during the same Tweet, said it would be holding a Nintendo Direct in June 2024, focusing on games coming out this year for Switch. As for what could be there, we don’t really know, but Metroid Prime 4’s long-awaited release seems like a strong possibility.
  • Devolver Direct – Devolver Digital typically holds its own game showcase to coincide with the big summer gaming event, like Summer Games Fest. The company hasn’t made any announcement yet.

In terms of other things we could see at the game showcases this Summer, there’s been a surprising lack of rumours all around. The big elephant in the room is Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was given an age rating in Korea in April, which many assumed meant an announcement was imminent.

Another recent rumour claims that God of War Ragnarok will be announced for PC soon, likely at some kind of PlayStation event.

Finally, Xbox has confirmed that directly after its game showcase will be a stream featuring a “special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.” The art accompanying the announcement has led many to believe the next Call of Duty: Black Ops game will be the focus.

Summer Game Showcase Times & Dates So Far:

Guerilla CollectiveJune 6, 202410am PDT
Access-Ability ShowcaseJune 7, 20248am PDT
Summer Game FestJune 7, 20242pm PDT
Day of the DevsJune 7, 2024Directly after Summer Game Fest
Wholesome DirectJune 8, 20249am PDT
Future Games ShowJune 8, 202412pm PDT
Xbox Games Showcase/RedactedJune 9, 20249am PDT
PC Gaming ShowJune 9, 20241pm PDT
Ubisoft ForwardJune 10, 2024TBA
