New GUNDAM EVOLUTION Announced By Bandai Namco For Huge Release In 2022

GUNDAM EVOLUTION is a team-based PvP centered Gundam title, that will feature units made famous from the Gundam series, and objective formats for players worldwide.

Gundam has finally come back to the gaming world after the poorly received New Gundam Breaker, which was released back in 2018. Bandai Namco is back at it again with a new free-to-play option in the PvP focused 6-on-6 shooter, GUNDAM EVOLUTION.

EVOLUTION is a team-based shooter that offers three objective game types: Point Capture, Domination and Destruction, in what is sure to be a positive for fans of the legendary series. Fan-favourite Gundam units such as the RX-78-2 GUNDAM, and the iconic ASW-G-08 GUNDAM BARBATOS will be featured in the new title, with 12 available units on the starting roster.

RX-78-2 GUNDAM

Executive Producer at BANDAI NAMCO Online, Kazuya Maruyama said “Rooted in the values of hope, peace, unity, and victory, the essence of the Gundam brand is captured in full by GUNDAM EVOLUTION,” followed by “We cannot wait for franchise veterans of all ages–whose Gundam fandom may have sparked at different points in the franchise’s 40-year history–and newcomers alike to unite on the GUNDAM EVOLUTION battlefield and duke it out in their favourite mobile suits from across the Gundam Series and beyond!”

Gameplay Director at BANDAI NAMCO Online, Ryota Hogaki included “GUNDAM EVOLUTION strives to balance approachability and mastery, making it the perfect shooter for players of all skill levels to enjoy solo or with a group of friends,” expanding on the focus of the ambitious title set in the Gundam multiverse. Each unit available at launch will also come with unique skills outlined in the trailer below:

Players will be able to customize their units using Capital Point (CP) funds they’ve earned on the battlefield, and in traditional free-to-play fashion, players will also be allowed to purchase EVO coins for customization options if they wish. There will also be options of a Season Pass for greater rewards.

Fans looking for more information can visit the official GUNDAM EVOLUTION website, or follow the official Twitter account for all the latest updates on this project. The EVOLUTION starts at a TBD date in 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and PC.