News

New Hellraiser Trailer Releases Before October 7th Premiere on Hulu

Bringing The Franchise to 2022
| September 21, 2022
New Hellraiser Trailer Releases Before October 7th Premiere on Hulu

Yesterday, an official trailer was released for the new (2022) reboot of Hellraiser, a classic horror movie made new once again. 

The new movie coming to Hulu is a remake of the original 1987 title. IMDb’s synopsis of the Hellraiser (2022) states: “a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.” 

YouTube video

In 2019, CGMagazine covered the announcement that David S. Goyer would be taking on the reboot as story writer, and the 2022 screenplay was written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David Bruckner helmed the director’s role, with past IMDb credits including acting, directing, writing, and producing. 

Hellraiser is following the current resurgence of remaking and rebooting past horror films. Recently the “final” Halloween film, Halloween Ends, was announced to release on October 14th 2022. Scream has had five films released so far, with a sixth on the way. Texas Chainsaw Massacre recently brought new iterations to Netflix as well, so rebooting Hellraiser fits right in.

The 2022 version of Hellraiser features Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, a prominent change from the 1987 movie, in which Pinhead was played by Doug Bradley. Though gender of character hardly changes the course of the movie, it feels refreshing to see the world of classic horror progress along with the years it’s been out. It’s hardly easy to compare classic movies to their new counterparts. However, this trailer feels a lot more horrific than its original source, thanks to the progress that has been made in the film industry.

Other cast members include Goran Visnjic (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049), Odessa A’zion (Nashville), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Drew Starkey (Scream: The TV Series) and more. Something of note, Visnjic is no stranger to darker genres, with his credits including The Boys, Dollface, Santa Clarita Diet, and Practical Magic.

Hellraiser (2022) is set to release on October 7th, 2022, just in time for the Halloween season. Make sure to subscribe to Hulu to watch! 

File Under: Hellraiser, Hulu

Latest Stories

Exploring Roost from TIFF 2022 with Director Amy Redford

Exploring Roost from TIFF 2022 with Director Amy Redford

Amy Redford was kind enough to sit down with CGMagazine during TIFF 2022 to discuss the themes of Roost.
Logitech Pro Wheel & Racing Pedals Review 9

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel & PRO Racing Pedals Review

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel & PRO Racing Pedals set the bar exceedingly high in the Sim Racing market.
No Place for Bravery (Nintendo Switch) Review 1

No Place for Bravery (Nintendo Switch) Review

Does Glitch Factory's Sekiro-esque No Place for Bravery capture the heart of its inspiration?
Bandit (2022) Review 1

Bandit (2022) Review

Bandit has fun telling an unbelievably true biopic around Canada’s fastest bank robbers, through Allan Unger’s engaging blend of humour,…
Empire of Light Review - TIFF 2022 8

Empire of Light Review – TIFF 2022

While Empire of Light manages to capture some captivating moments, the film feels overstuffed, and it never earns the happy…