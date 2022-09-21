New Hellraiser Trailer Releases Before October 7th Premiere on Hulu

Yesterday, an official trailer was released for the new (2022) reboot of Hellraiser, a classic horror movie made new once again.

The new movie coming to Hulu is a remake of the original 1987 title. IMDb’s synopsis of the Hellraiser (2022) states: “a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

In 2019, CGMagazine covered the announcement that David S. Goyer would be taking on the reboot as story writer, and the 2022 screenplay was written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David Bruckner helmed the director’s role, with past IMDb credits including acting, directing, writing, and producing.

Hellraiser is following the current resurgence of remaking and rebooting past horror films. Recently the “final” Halloween film, Halloween Ends, was announced to release on October 14th 2022. Scream has had five films released so far, with a sixth on the way. Texas Chainsaw Massacre recently brought new iterations to Netflix as well, so rebooting Hellraiser fits right in.

The 2022 version of Hellraiser features Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, a prominent change from the 1987 movie, in which Pinhead was played by Doug Bradley. Though gender of character hardly changes the course of the movie, it feels refreshing to see the world of classic horror progress along with the years it’s been out. It’s hardly easy to compare classic movies to their new counterparts. However, this trailer feels a lot more horrific than its original source, thanks to the progress that has been made in the film industry.

Other cast members include Goran Visnjic (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049), Odessa A’zion (Nashville), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Drew Starkey (Scream: The TV Series) and more. Something of note, Visnjic is no stranger to darker genres, with his credits including The Boys, Dollface, Santa Clarita Diet, and Practical Magic.

Hellraiser (2022) is set to release on October 7th, 2022, just in time for the Halloween season. Make sure to subscribe to Hulu to watch!