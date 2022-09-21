Annual SCAD AnimationFest Returns iWith Netflix, Hulu Guests

SCAD AnimationFest is happening this week in Atlanta—featuring screenings, talks from industry execs and introducing SCAD’s new XR technology.

If you love everything about animation from any of the top tier studios such as Disney, Hulu or Netflix, then this may be the festival for you! The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will be hosting SCADFILM’s iconic SCAD AnimationFest event this week (September 22-24, 2022) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The special occasion will be marked with keynote panels and talks from animation leaders from Hulu, Netflix—along with SCAD alumni who have made themselves a tour-de-force in the industry. The three-day festival also highlighted that attendees will be able to see all the background work that goes into “animation, motion media design, visual effects, virtual production, and all facets of creative technology in entertainment”—including their very own XR stage.

SCAD President and Founder, Paula S. Wallace shared their thoughts: “This signature SCAD event returns once again to showcase our Bees’ multitude of talents, from gaming to visual effects to motion media design to animation and beyond! In true SCAD style, we will unveil our latest SCAD wow-factor: our second state-of-the-art XR stage—the same equipment Disney, Universal, and every major studio employs to conjure immersive virtual worlds that mesmerize fans. SCAD AnimationFest celebrates in-demand disciplines SCAD grads are poised to lead for decades to come.” SCAD now has one of the few XR stages in the world, next to the facilities in Los Angeles.

As one of the biggest attractions at SCAD AnimationFest, SCAD planned to unveil their university’s newly built XR stage, which lives at SCAD Atlanta’s Digital Media Center. While SCAD has been known for their talented animation alumni and students, the university hopes this new technology will propel SCAD School of Animation and Motion and SCAD School of Film and Acting students to further their skills with the latest tech.

One of the highest honours to receive at SCAD, the Award of Excellence will be presented to Hulu’s Vice President of Animation, Kelci Parker, for her stellar work across the animation and entertainment industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the award presentation at the “In Conversation with Kelci Parker” session where she will be sharing many stories and giving advice based on her rich experiences and ingenious achievements.

Another one of the biggest sessions going on at SCAD AnimationFest will be a premiere of an original short film created by student animators at SCAD Animation Studios—the world’s only animation studio at a university! For this year’s screening, The Pope’s Dog will be showcased and the students who worked on it will offer their insights to its creation.

SCAD AnimationFest events and panels you do not want to miss:

In Conversation with Hulu Vice President of Animation Kelci Parker

The Evolution of XR Production Technology and an XR stage demonstration

An in-depth look at the animation of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey on Hulu with Floyd County Productions

ASIFA-South Industry Insights on Georgia Animation

Real-Time Game Visualization and Finals Animation with Halon Entertainment

A conversation with Awesome Inc. on the studio’s newest animated series

A screening and behind-the-scenes look at Netflix’s The Sea Beast with SCAD alum and animation director Zach Parrish (B.F.A., animation, 2007) and SCAD alum and line producer Steven Schweikart (M.F.A., computer art, 2004)

An Alumni Voices panel with Alana Mango (M.F.A., animation, 2021), 2D animator, M2 Animation; Jaykishan Patel (B.F.A., animation, 2020), senior designer, UPS; Emily Rodriguez (B.F.A., animation, 2020), 2D animator and designer; and Lauren Brown (M.F.A., illustration, 2011), art director

The restructuring of our academic programs to reflect technical and creative innovation places SCAD at the vanguard of educating the next generation of artists using animation, motion media design, visual effects, and other filmmaking professions to entertain and inform,” said Leigh Seaman, Senior Executive Director of SCADFILM.

“SCAD AnimationFest is our annual celebration of excellence in these fields and provides our audiences the unique opportunity to engage with industry luminaries whose work transcends traditional storytelling techniques. In 2022, accomplished SCAD alumni will join artists, directors, and executives to explore the ever-broadening scope of the animation industry.”

SCAD AnimationFest tickets have been available for purchase now, and will continue up to the event taking place from Thursday, September 22 to Saturday, September 24. The full schedule will be updated closer to the start date and as the festival continues. Be sure to keep an eye on some live updates from us at CGMagazine on all our socials: Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.