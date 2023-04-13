Hidetaka Miyazaki Makes Time’s 100 Most Influential List

The Time 100 Most Influential People list is a celebration of artists and icons in many industries, and Hidetaka Miyazaki from FromSoftware has made the list.

It’s safe to say that Elden Ring is a successful title. After selling millions upon millions of units and taking home the GOTY award at The Game Awards 2022, it has only added to its prestigious reputation. This time around, FromSoftware’s President/Director/Designer Hidetaka Miyazaki is on the receiving end of accolades, as he has broken into the Time 100 Most Influential People list for 2023, after being nominated for innovation by another industry veteran, Naughty Dog’s President Neil Druckmann.

In his nomination, Druckmann praises Hidetaka Miyazaka’s vision for game development, saying, “It’s all thanks to his and his team’s uncompromising approach. He refuses to over-explain mechanics or lore, instead trusting players to figure it out for themselves. After captivating audiences with his Souls series of games and receiving the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, this is just another notch on Hidetaka Miyazaki’s legendary resume.

Many other notable media personalities have found their way onto the list, especially from the ‘Artist’ category. Ryan Coogler nominated Creed III’s Michael B. Jordan for his remarkable 24-year tenure as an actor-turned-director; legendary writer Neil Gaiman, responsible for contributions to Good Omens, The Sandman, and the fan-favourite American Gods, was also cited as influential by actor James McAvoy for “his belief in the necessity of storytelling; and recent Primetime Emmy Award winner Jennifer Coolidge for her work on The White Lotus made the list after being nominated by Mia Farrow for being “unique and irresistible. “

Although Hidetaka Miyazaki continues to receive acclaim for his unique brand of gameplay and storytelling, his work seems far from finished with the latest Shadow of the Erdtree DLC announcement for Elden Ring, which is still shrouded in mystery until more details have been revealed.