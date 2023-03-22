Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Pre-Orders Available Now

Aloy’s journey continues in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, which launches on the PlayStation 5 console on April 19th, 2023, with pre-orders available now!

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is an expansion that sees the fierce Nora hunter, Aloy, pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of a far-future, volcanic Los Angeles, which has been wracked by violent tectonic activity. This treacherous volcanic archipelago can be explored on April 19th, 2023, with pre-orders for Burning Shores available today.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Pre-Order Bonuses:

Blacktide Dye Outfit (available at the first dye merchant)

Blacktide Sharpshot Bow (available from the first merchant in the Burning Shores)

Since the story of Burning Shores picks up right where Horizon Forbidden West left off, you must complete the main quest in Horizon Forbidden West to access the DLC content. Following the events of the final quest, Singularity, she will receive a call over her Focus, beginning the DLC. Aloy will then be able to travel to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, where players will experience a compelling new storyline featuring new characters, machines, and adventures.

For those who aren’t familiar with the standard release, here is the description of Horizon Forbidden West from the PlayStation website:

Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West – a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. It’s up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy. PlayStation

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores can be pre-ordered on the PlayStation site now for $26.99 CAD.