New Hyperx Pulsefire Mat Rgb Mousepad Announced

HyperX, the gaming peripherals section of HP, has announced a brand new high-quality mousepad. The HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB mousepad is made with a “densely woven cloth surface tuned for precision and control.”

The mousepad also features dynamic RGB lighting around the edges, with two different lighting zones that are customisable with HyperX NGENUITY software. The mousepad actually has onboard memory that can store up to three different lighting profiles, with a sensor that lets you instantly switch between them on the fly.

It’s designed with stitched anti-fray edges that provide resistance to daily wear and tear, and has a rubber base that’s supposed to keep the mousepad firmly in place during gaming. Luckily, the pad can also be rolled up for storage. Here are all the specifications for the mousepad,

Mouse Pad Specifications

Light effects: 2 RGB lighting zones

Onboard memory: 3 profiles

Physical Specifications

Material: Cloth, rubber

Size: XL

Width: 900mm

Length: 420mm

Thickness: 4mm

Weight: 1000g

Cable type: Attached, braided

Cable length: 1.8m

Director of PC gaming at HyperX, Marcus Hermann, comments on the announcement by saying,

“Gamers are on the hunt for the latest gear to enhance their gaming setups, and the new HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB mouse pad brings an extra level of customization to their gaming setup. The new Pulsefire Mat RGB complimentsHyperX’s existing RGB products enabling gamers to personalize their setups with customizable lighting across headsets, keyboards, microphones, mice, and mouse pads.”

The HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB mousepad is initially only available at Best Buy for $49.99 in the United States. However, more info on global availability can be seen on the official website. Each pad also comes with a two-year warranty.

HyperX has a wide variety of other gaming peripherals available on its official site, including RGB gaming keyboards, headsets, microphones, gaming mice, and more. You can also check out some of our reviews of other HyperX products, such as the CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Headset, Quadcast S Microphone, and Spectre Eyewear set.