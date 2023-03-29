Insta360 Flow—The New, Innovative Phone Gimbal For Creators

The Insta360 Flow—from the prolific camera company—is a new smartphone gimbal made with creators in mind that is available now for purchase across the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

Insta360 is probably best known for its cameras and equipment, but with its newest release, content creators across the globe will be able to utilize a top-of-the-line smartphone gimbal with all the bells and whistles. The Insta360 Flow is available now for purchase and comes at a price point of $159.99.

Create like a pro with Insta360 Flow, our brand new AI tracking smartphone stabilizer. With next-generation subject tracking, professional-level stabilization and a built-in tripod AND selfie stick, Flow is the ultimate portable content creation tool. #Insta360 #Insta360Flow pic.twitter.com/Zeo9ZZprNA — Insta360 (@insta360) March 29, 2023

“For our first smartphone gimbal, we wanted a device that goes beyond the basic functionality of a gimbal and offers a whole new way to film moments on your smartphone. Powered by our AI technology, honed over years of research and development, Flow tracks, stabilizes, and edits content for you,” announced JK Liu, the Insta360 founder, while describing the tools and features that went into the Insta360 Flow.

Featuring AI-tracking technology, the Insta360 Flow utilizes “next-generation subject tracking and professional-level stabilization,” all packed into a content creation tool that works as a tripod and a selfie stick at the same time. With its 2900mAh battery offering 12 hours of use and the foldable/portable design, the Insta360 Flow seems to be the perfect tool for professionals at TikTok and Instagram everywhere.

The all-in-one design is a game changer for those wanting to achieve that perfect shot while also offering the versatility needed for the everyday user as well as the professional. Additionally, the quick changes that can be made with this device, whether that be going from handheld to tripod modes or simply switching up ratios and modes with the easy-to-use rotator wheel, make the Insta360 Flow one-of-a-kind.

As a clear competitor to the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 lineup of smartphone gimbals, the Insta360 Flow brings many features and user-friendly additions that make the fight for the gimbal space quite a bit more interesting now.