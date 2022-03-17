LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean Set Will Bring You Back to 1985 on April 1st

LEGO is going back in time for its next release as the Danish toy production company has announced a new LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean set releasing on April 1st and that is certainly no joke.

The upcoming LEGO release will feature 1,872 pieces and two Minifigures, which are, of course, the LEGOified version of Marty McFly and Doc Brown straight out of the classic 80s movies. The LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean set also comes with a light-up flux capacitor, a hoverboard and a “box of plutonium” but don’t worry it’s not real, so nobody will be knocking at your door to get their plutonium back from you.

“Universal, Amblin Entertainment and the Back to the Future filmmakers are delighted to have partnered with the LEGO team in the creation of this fantastic kit,” Back to the Future trilogy co-writer and co-producer, Bob Gale said in a press release.

“In the movie, Doc Brown spent almost 30 years and his entire family fortune to build his Time Machine. Fortunately, you’ll be able to build this LEGO model in significantly less time and with far less expense – although your completed version will be unable to travel through time!”

In celebration of the news, LEGO has released an animated “Brick to the Future” short on YouTube which chronicles Lego Doc and Lego Marty’s journey o repair their time machine. You can check the whole two-minute version on LEGO’s website.

“Since its release in 1985, Back to the Future continues to be a cult film and a favourite for generations of fans all over the world – including myself. I had so much fun reliving my favourite moments from all three films on this exciting and nostalgic design adventure. The shared timelessness of LEGO bricks and the Back to the Future franchise is something we really wanted to capture for this set, so we hope fans will enjoy racing through time in LEGO style.” LEGO Set Designer, Sven Franic said in a press release.

The LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean time machine kit is set to release on April 1st and will cost $169.99 USD, $219.99 CAD or £149.99. Back to the Future isn’t the only upcoming release coming as LEGO is also releasing a Horizon Forbidden West LEGO set in May and LEGO Peach is launching on August 1st.