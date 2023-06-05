Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) Released by Halsey & SUGA of BTS Today

Halsey releases the Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) with SUGA from BTS the day before the game officially launches for all players.

Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) by Halsey and SUGA from BTS has been on repeat at my house today. After playing the Diablo IV early access all weekend, with some players already reaching level 100, Halsey has dropped its anthem—and it’s good.

We first got a taste of the Halsey-helmed song at The Game Awards back in December, with the artist appearing live on stage in LA with no SUGA in sight. Since then, the Diablo IV anthem has been teased, with news about BTS member SUGA being featured on the track.

The video for Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) features a battered and bruised Halsey in armour walking through a hall of imagery that looks like it is right out of Sanctuary, laying down her sword to Lilith herself. Later we see SUGA suited up in a cloak in the dark. Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) talks a lot about self-sabotage and toxic love,

“I get too caught up in a moment

I can’t fall in love if I show it

I just fuck things up, if you noticed

Have you noticed?

Tell me have you noticed?

Now I’m wondering if I ever wanted to hold you

It never mattered if I owned you

‘Cause you’d let anybody with a body control you

And you know it too”

In just over three hours since being published, the three-minute video Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) has already been streamed over 237,000 times on Halsey’s YouTube channel, which has 11.8 million subscribers. The top ten songs on Halsey’s Spotify channel have accrued more than 9 billion streams (9,656,330,825), with BTS’s popular songs having over 7 billion plays (7,270,646,069), and it looks like we will see significant numbers with this release too.

This is not the first time Halsey and members of BTS have worked together, with Boy With Luv‘s 2019 launch. The song received over 74 million views on the first day, making it the most-viewed online music video in 24 hours.

Diablo IV released for players with the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions on June 2nd, with all players being able to dive in by June 6th, depending on their timezone. Check out our full Diablo IV review here, and make sure to keep an eye out for future Diablo IV news and Guides on www.cgmagonline.com.