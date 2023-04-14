The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Precious Edition Packs in a Lore Compendium and Other Goodies

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to emerge from the pits of Mount Doom at the end of May, and Nacon has revealed a fittingly named “Precious Edition” for those who want a little bit extra.

Gollum’s Precious Edition retails for $59.99, while the main game will run $49.99 on Steam and previous-gen consoles. Meanwhile, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will cost a bit more, with the standard edition at $59.99 and the Precious Edition at $69.99.

That extra $10 will net you a variety of bonuses, but by far, the most interesting is the Sindarin VO DLC, which, apparently, will let you make the game’s elves a bit more “elf-y.” This DLC will add even more authenticity by changing the language elves speak in the game to Sindarin, the original language created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

On top of that, you’ll get Gollum’s complete original soundtrack, as well as an Art Exhibition and Lore Compendium. The Art Exhibition boasts over 100 original sketches and pieces of concept art, while the Lore Compendium will give players a deep dive into the game’s key characters, locations, and events. It’s a pretty attractive package overall for anyone who is a huge fan of The Lord of the Rings.

Gollum details the events the titular character went through leading up to his fateful meeting with Frodo Baggins. The game’s story runs parallel to the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, and even though it sports an original art style, a host of familiar faces will pop up, including the likes of Shelob and Gandalf. Gollum’s developers have emphasized that the title will stay faithful to the books rather than the film adaptations by Peter Jackson.

While Gollum has some offensive capabilities, the game has a major emphasis on stealth, and a dialogue system will also see the dual personalities of Gollum and Smeagol constantly clash over decisions.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches on May 25 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.