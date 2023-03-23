News

LOTR: Gollum’s New Release Date Finally Sneaking Into May

He Swears On The Precious
| March 23, 2023
After some bumps in the road, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is being released on May 25th, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch port coming later this year.

Developer Daedalic Entertainment and publisher NACON have announced the final (we hope) release date for the highly-anticipated Tolkein-inspired title, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. After a delay or two, we can finally look forward to slinking around as the grimy ghoul Gollum on May 25th, 2023. Unless, of course, you were planning on playing on the Nintendo Switch, which will see its port later this year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Besides that touch of disappointment with the Nintendo Switch port, players can expect to see the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S both physically and digitally. This story-driven action-adventure title utilizes deep stealth elements to allow Gollum to climb, leap, and sneak past enemies.

While still part of the beloved Lord of the Rings universe, this title is based more specifically on The Lord of the Rings trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien rather than the blockbuster films we all know, love, and have watched a million times over. In this epic journey across Middle-earth, it’s up to you to decide whether to give in to the darker Gollum or trust the kinder Sméagol, as you’re left to deal with his split personality.

A special showcase is on the way from Daedalic Entertainment and NACON on Twitch today for those looking for insights from the developers, starting at 1:30 PM EDT. It will also be hands-on at PAX East, where more impressions will surely emerge as we inch closer to that new, precious release date.

