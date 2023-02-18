PAX East 2023 Reveals Exciting 1st Round Of Exhibitors & We Have a Giveaway!

PAX East 2023 is shaping up to be one of the biggest gaming events of the year, and the massive event has unleashed their first round of heavy-hitting exhibitors.

PAX East 2023 is already on the horizon, and as the event draws closer, fans will be met with more names on a list of companies that will take their talents to the extraordinarily popular event to show off what they’ve created this year. Usually, the event pulls out all of the stops, with huge gaming companies eager to show fans what they’ve been working on, and this year is shaping up to be no different.

PAX East 2023 is an event that celebrates all gaming, whether its huge AAA publishers such as THQ Nordic, an Indie developer like Raw Fury, or a company in the middle like Devolver Digital, there is truly something a purveyor of gaming goodness can be satisfied with at the event. It’s the perfect spot for fans and gaming to connect on a different level but on the same floor.

CGMagazine is also looking to connect with our readers with an exciting giveaway. FIVE lucky fans can achieve the honour of attending the East Coast’s largest gaming event absolutely FREE of charge by simply following the rules in the Tweet posted above. What’s better than attending PAX East 2023 for a gamer? Attending for FREE.

Co-Founder of Penny Arcade and PAX, Jerry Holkins, says “We can’t wait to get back to Boston for PAX East, and kick off another year of shows,” with “The designers went above and beyond on the theme this year, and we can’t wait to welcome gamers home,” regarding this year’s event. A primary first-round announcement list can be seen below.

Revealed List of PAX East 2023 Exhibitors

The Pokemon Company

Yacht Club Games

THQ Nordic

Devolver Digital

Inti Creates

Chucklefish

Ysbryd Games

XSEED Games

Plaion

Intel

Corsair

AORUS

Finji

Raw Fury

Brace Yourselves Games

PM Studios

and many, many more!

This list also doesn’t include the massive list of video game talent, such as the voice of GLaDOS from Portal, Ellen McClain making a huge appearance, along with many other talented video game actors and developers. PAX East 2023 has made a note to detail the full list of first-round announced guests, and it is a big one so far.

Although it is worth mentioning the heavy hitting big three companies have yet to make a formal attending announcement, Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo, but this may happen when the event nears, or they may elect not to attend the event like E3 2022, where the companies stayed on the bench.

PAX East 2023 will take place on March 23 and runs the whole weekend until March 26 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Fans looking to get in on the action shouldn’t rest on their laurels, tickets are available now on the PAX East 2023 website.