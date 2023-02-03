Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 417 — E3 Loses Big Three

The Pixels & Ink Podcast crew kick off episode 417 by discussing the future of E3.

After confirmation that Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have confirmed they won’t be participating, the team wonders exactly what the once massive event will look like in 2023. With talk of Summer Game Fest and E3 competing this year, the team begins discussing who these events are really for, gamers, journalists or a combination of the two.

From there, the cast dives into everything going on with EA, from removing Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile, as well as some unannounced projects for Apex and Titanfall. After an attempt at discussing the future of gaming, the podcast crew dissect game sequels, remakes, and how the industry is moving forward—or not.

About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors: