NACON Connect Shows New Trailer For LOTR: Gollum and RoboCop

During the NACON Connect today, new trailers were shown for the upcoming Lord of the Rings: Gollum, RoboCop: Rogue City, and Ad Infinitum, as well as some newly-announced releases available now.

With tons of new gameplay, trailers, big announcements, and shadow drops, the NACON Connect did not disappoint today. Here is everything that was shown:

Tour de France 2023, Pro Cycling Manager 2023, Rugby 24, and Tiebreak

Developed by Cyanide studio, Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023 will be released on June 8th, with the announcement including various gameplay images that revealed the first elements of the games’ official content. Pro Cycling Manager 2023 will be released on PC, and Tour de France 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Rugby 24 was also announced during the conference with a teaser trailer. The game includes the Rugby World Cup 2023 along with over 130 licensed national teams. It will be released on September 7th, 2023.

NACON also announced Tiebreak: Official Game of the ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour. Developed by Big Ant Studios, it offers a “next-level tennis gaming experience that captures the energy and action of the global Tours.” It builds on the success of NACON’s AO2 and Tennis World Tour titles. The game is due for release in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

The latest game from ACE Team (Rock of Ages, The Deadly Tower of Monsters), Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is a unique action-adventure game in terms of its gameplay and art direction. You play as Pseudo, a solitary and withdrawn warrior as he embarks on a quest across the hostile lands of Zenozoik. The game is available today on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition

Developed by Urban Games, the NACON Connect showed that you are tasked with creating a transport company and developing all the infrastructure needed for the company to expand. Today, play the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S with Transport Fever 2: Console Edition. The console versions available today will offer improved graphics, fully redesigned vehicles, and an interface and controls that have been optimized for these new platforms to ensure the best possible game experience.

Session: Skate Sim

Session: Skate Sim arrives on Nintendo Switch in North America today and on March 16th in the rest of the world. Developed by skaters for skaters, Session: Skate Sim recreates the golden age of skating in the 1980s. With a unique gameplay system offering an ultra-realistic experience, a variety of iconic skate spots in the United States, and the chance to immortalize every session with the built-in video editor.

Train Life: A Railway Simulator

Train Life: A Railway Simulator is arriving at its next platform – Nintendo Switch – today! In North America, the Nintendo Switch version will arrive on March 28th. Developed by Simteract, you become both a train driver and the boss of the rail company. You will drive iconic and faithfully recreated trains, travel on thousands of kilometers of tracks, hire employees, buy new trains, and build your rail network as part of a fun and authentic experience.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

More of Daedalic’s untold story was revealed today in a trailer featuring Gollum’s extraordinary adventure in search of his Precious. The original story takes you to several regions of Middle-Earth where you meet well-known characters from the books of J.R.R. Tolkien. You will need remarkable agility and guile to avoid the dangers en route. Be part of Gollum’s journey in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

RoboCop: Rogue City

A new gameplay video of RoboCop: Rogue City was shown at the NACON Connect 2023. Developed by Teyon (Terminator: Resistance), you play as Alex Murphy as you explore Detroit and make dialogue choices in this first-person shooter. RoboCop: Rogue City will be available in September 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Ad Infinitum

The new gameplay trailer shown takes you inside the mind of a young man who seems trapped between two worlds: his life in the family home in Berlin, and the trenches of the First World War, which are inhabited by strange creatures. The team at the development studio Hekate has been working on this passion project over the last three years after devising the concept almost 10 years ago during their studies. Their love of psychological horror games is evident as they have created a unique world, an original story, and an atmosphere that takes you inside the tortured mind of the protagonist. Play Ad Infinitum in September on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood reveals its first gameplay video. This action-adventure game promises to be an explosive experience played solo or in co-op multiplayer with up to 4 players in a reimagined Robin Hood world. You can play as four emblematic characters of the legend: Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Friar Tuck, and Little John. Gangs of Sherwood will release in Fall 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Ravenswatch

Developed by the talented French team at Passtech Games, Ravenswatch described the basics of the world, co-op play, and combat. Building on the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, up to four players can play as the heroes of famous tales and legends in Ravenswatch. You must work together to defeat the hordes of the Nightmare. Planned for an Early Access release on April 6th, 2023 on Steam, Ravenswatch will be available on all platforms when it officially releases in 2024.

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 is the official game of the Tourist Trophy, the most dangerous motorcycling race in the world. The footage shown featured the village of Crosby with its many tight bends and open landscape. TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in May 2023.

War Hospital

Developed by Polish studio Brave Lamb, War Hospital is a story-driven management and survival game in which you need to make difficult moral choices. In War Hospital, you take charge of a field hospital during the Great War and must treat the injured that arrive while managing the hospital’s staff and resources. War Hospital is planned for release on PC and consoles on August 31st, 2023.