News

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gets Free Demo And First DLC Launch Today

Explore The Prologue And Much Of The First Planet For Free
| March 2, 2023
mario rabbids sparks of hope gets free demo and first dlc launch today 23030203

Ubisoft has announced a free demo for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope to go along with the release of the first DLC coming as part of its Season Pass—The Tower of Doooom.

The award-winning Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is getting a free demo—Ubisoft has announced—for those who haven’t given it a shot yet, with the prologue and much of the first planet available to try. Available to download on the Nintendo eShop, make sure you give this one a shot as our reviewer said, “…Sparks of Hope is a solid strategy game anyone can enjoy.”

YouTube video

For those who aren’t aware of this odd crossover title between Nintendo’s Mario characters and Ubisoft’s Rabbids universe, here is a quick description of the game and the now-released DLC:

Only the most extravagant team of Heroes can rekindle the sparks of hope across the galaxy! Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends on a cosmic journey to defeat Cursa and save the galaxy! Explore planets throughout the universe that are filled with strange inhabitants, memorable quests and hilarious secrets! Outwit enemies in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real time action. Combine forces with the Spark’s immense energy and anything becomes possible…for better OR worse!

Welcome to Madame Bwahstrella’s Tower of Doooom. Enter this new ultimate tactical experience and climb your way to the top. Will you be up to the challenge?

Ubisoft
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Gets Free Demo And First Dlc Launch Today 23030203 2
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – The Tower of Doooom DLC

The season pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is $29.99 and is available on the Nintendo eShop for those looking to check out more content from the Sim/Strategy Game of the Year at The Game Awards last year (which was also a nominee for Best Nintendo Game 2022 here at CGMagazine). Beyond The Tower of Doooom being available now, Ubisoft has also announced the Season Pass will include a crossover with Rayman and more content coming soon.

File Under: Mario, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Nintendo
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

wo long fallen dynasty ps5 review 23030203 1

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5) Review

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty doesn't reinvent the wheel, but what it does, it does right.
resident evil 4 remake finds new life in gamings next generation 23022802

Resident Evil 4 Remake Finds New Life in Gaming’s Next Generation

CGMagazine was given a hands-off preview of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake, which showcases new gameplay under a familiar…
intel nuc serpent canyon pc review 23022802

Intel NUC Serpent Canyon PC Review

The Intel NUC is an exciting offering that should work for many people’s needs, I just wish Intel had a…
viewsonic xg340c 2k curved gaming monitor review 23022702

ViewSonic XG340C-2K Curved Gaming Monitor Review 

Although one of the more expensive offerings, the ViewSonic XG340C-2K Curved Gaming Monitor provides an unparalleled gaming experience with all…
the mandalorian season 3 premiere review 23030103

The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere (2023) Review

The Mandalorian's long-awaited third season puts its best foot forward as it embarks on the road to redemption.