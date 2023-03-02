Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gets Free Demo And First DLC Launch Today

Ubisoft has announced a free demo for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope to go along with the release of the first DLC coming as part of its Season Pass—The Tower of Doooom.

The award-winning Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is getting a free demo—Ubisoft has announced—for those who haven’t given it a shot yet, with the prologue and much of the first planet available to try. Available to download on the Nintendo eShop, make sure you give this one a shot as our reviewer said, “…Sparks of Hope is a solid strategy game anyone can enjoy.”

For those who aren’t aware of this odd crossover title between Nintendo’s Mario characters and Ubisoft’s Rabbids universe, here is a quick description of the game and the now-released DLC:

Only the most extravagant team of Heroes can rekindle the sparks of hope across the galaxy! Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends on a cosmic journey to defeat Cursa and save the galaxy! Explore planets throughout the universe that are filled with strange inhabitants, memorable quests and hilarious secrets! Outwit enemies in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real time action. Combine forces with the Spark’s immense energy and anything becomes possible…for better OR worse! Welcome to Madame Bwahstrella’s Tower of Doooom. Enter this new ultimate tactical experience and climb your way to the top. Will you be up to the challenge? Ubisoft

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – The Tower of Doooom DLC

The season pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is $29.99 and is available on the Nintendo eShop for those looking to check out more content from the Sim/Strategy Game of the Year at The Game Awards last year (which was also a nominee for Best Nintendo Game 2022 here at CGMagazine). Beyond The Tower of Doooom being available now, Ubisoft has also announced the Season Pass will include a crossover with Rayman and more content coming soon.