It is no secret that the video game industry has used games to trick us into to doing real-life chores on-screen. Just like when we were kids, we still enjoy playing around as though we have a different job than our own, the only difference now is that we don’t have to use our imagination! Whether you’ve imagined running your own potion shop or cult, these are the sim games you’ve been looking for.

Here are the nominees for Best Simulation Game 2022:

Writer: Jordan Biordi

Console: Nintendo Switch

Score: 8

Price: $49.99

In Potion Permit, players take on the role of a Chemist sent to the remote town of Moonbury after the Mayor’s daughter becomes sick, and their local witch doctor can’t seem to cure her. However, Moonbury has a spotted history with Chemists from the Capitol, as one that was sent there in the past caused a serious accident that left the land scarred, and the local plant-life damaged. Players will have to work hard to assist the town, earn the trust of the locals, and undo the damage caused by the past.

Visually, Potion Permit has a cute, chibi, 16-bit style that does a lot with a nice blend of bright, primary colours and soft, subtle pastels. The 16-bit style—being one of my favourites—creates a familiar, retro aesthetic, while also allowing for a lot of little details in the environments. Characters are all uniquely designed and well-animated, although I do wish they would’ve added character portraits to give you a better sense of each character’s unique visual design.

Writer: Jordan Biordi

Console: Nintendo Switch

Score: 8

Price: $49.98

My Fantastic Ranch begins simply enough with a fairy named Feritella guiding the player through the game’s basic systems of starting a ranch. Like most sim games there’s no real story component to it other than making a nice ranch to impress the Kingdom, so you can make a nicer ranch. While a possible story element would have been a nice addition to My Fantastic Ranch, the lack of one doesn’t subtract from the experience either. What matters most here is the gameplay, and honestly, it’s actually pretty solid.

Visually, the game has a minimalistic style, a chibi style that isn’t the most original but works for something of this scale. It utilizes a wide pallet of bright colours to create an environment that is fun and inviting. I was genuinely surprised that Feritella was fully voiced, and it’s genuinely well done. There isn’t a lot of music in the game, but what’s on offer is whimsical and suits the fantasy setting.

Writer: Dayna Eileen

Console: Xbox Series X

Score: 8

Price: $46.85

I thought I finished school back in 08’ but Two Point Campus sucked me back in just in time for back-to-school, and it was a lot more fun on the Xbox Series X than it was in real life. Two Point Studios and SEGA brought us Two Point Hospital in 2018 and are back four years later with Two Point Campus, a college/university-focused version of the Two Point title.

Two Point Campus is a funny, quirky, complex simulation game that gives players plenty to do in the long run. With a few quality-of-life issues that may just be personal complaints for me, this sim really managed to impress. Two Point Campus will absolutely be a game I come back to time and time again; I’m just waiting for that motherlode cheat!

Writer: Dayna Eileen

Console: PC

Score: 8.5

Price: $22.79

I grabbed this game because I’ve recently fallen in love with adorable sims between my time spent in Stardew Valley, Alchemic Cutie, and Cat Cafe Manager. This time around, I dove into a completely new environment, filled with forests, water and, you guessed it, bees.

When I say there is a lot to grasp in APICO, I’m not kidding. I thought I would be getting a simple, mindless sim, and ended up needing to do some real work to keep up with my bees, materials, and breeding. With over 30 breeds, you could spend an insane amount of time science-ing to get the right combinations. APICO brought a lot more to the table than I expected, and I am excited about jumping back in, even if they’re sneaking in education.

Writer: Chris De Hoog

Console: Nintendo Switch

Score: 8.5

Price: $54.99

Like Harvest Moon and the roster of imitators it spawned, Harvestella drops your playable character on a plot of land with barely any tools and without any experience or money to your name. You have to eke out a living on your idyllic farm by tending the land, growing crops, raising livestock, and such.

Harvestella lured me into a comfortable daily routine: tend the crops and machines, either deal with the next side quest step or tackle the current dungeon, then return home and spend the remainder of my day processing my haul of resources, crafting, or fishing. As much as I love Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, this is a superior loop for my sensibilities overall.

Writer: Jordan Biordi

Console: Nintendo Switch

Score: 8.5

Price: $66.99

What better way to bridge that gap than with one of my favourite game franchises of all time. I initially missed out on the first Doraemon Story of Seasons back in 2019, probably because I was on my 3rd playthrough of Stardew Valley, or occupied with weird offerings like My Friend Pedro. Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom might be one of the more digestible ways to experience the franchise—offering a solid Story of Seasons game paired with the style and charm that has made Doraemon such an enduring series.

Visually, Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom looks amazing, utilizing a beautiful, painted aesthetic that suits the laid-back, natural feel of the game and compliments the Doraemon franchise’s visuals wonderfully. Furthermore, the visuals are enhanced by a wealth of little details, like how the trees sway gently in the breeze, how Noby’s reflection is present in rivers and puddles, or how the time of day changes the colour pallet. All of this is backed by a stellar soundtrack that provides a gentle, but whimsical feel to the whole game.

Writer: Ridge Harripersad

Console: PC

Score: 9

Price: $33.99

I always loved playing a good survival, base-building simulator! Something about learning to create an automated system brought joy to my human heart. But watching fellow humans fail or die in the game can have the reverse feeling. Stranded: Alien Dawn made me feel both in this great expanse of a game.

What was cool about the animal life and environments was that a lot of it was observable/researchable. So, I began with a lot of things being like “interesting rock” or “tall grass bushes.” But, if I had assigned someone with high intellect to observe these things, they would be able to identify them as an ore or hay bushes.

WINNER: Best Simulation Game 2022 Cult of the Lamb

Writer: Philip Watson

Console: Xbox Series X

Score: 9

Price: $27.99

Indie Games have exploded in popularity over the past few years, with all the quality they bring to the gaming landscape it’s hard to be surprised when such excellent offerings are brought to the table. Massive Monster’s newest game, Cult of the Lamb, is one of these offerings. While drawing inspiration from massive Indie hit Hades and farming simulator Stardew Valley/Animal Crossing, it’s very easy to become indoctrinated into the cult, with a beautiful art style, and impossible-to-put-down gameplay.

Cult of the Lamb is an indie hit. The musical score and soundtrack are solid, the art style and game mechanics are all very fun to play, and even the characters’ voices are mumbled in a way that’s just brimming with personality. It is safe to say, I am definitely a follower of the Cult.

What will we do in 2022? The possibilities for simulation games are endless, especially in 2023, anything is possible, heck, we’re even simulating this list right now! (just kidding)