Metal Gear Solid 5 Unused Script Shows A Boss Fight That Didn’t Happen

Metal Gear Solid V was the ending to an absolute dynamite series by creator Hideo Kojima, and in typical Kojima fashion, new details are still being revealed on the title.

As GamesRadar initially reports, there were script segments that outlined Skull Face having his own boss fight, but in typical Kojima style, he decided a different path for the characters ending.

The internet stops at absolutely nothing to dig up details on their favourite gaming titles, similarly to the theory that Metal Gear Solid 3 was really a VR mission, or how the main character Squall is dead for most of the events of Final Fantasy VIII.

There is no limit to how far the internet will go to prove certain fan theories, but when there’s actual evidence to back up certain claims, that’s a whole different beast. The entire plot of the Phantom Pain is to give Skull Face a ‘man behind the scenes’ villainous approach, the idea of a typical boss fight made sense in the context of the game.

Not a Boss Fight

However, the killing of Skull Face leaves players with much to be desired, as there is truly no confrontation that the player has with the villain, which gives off Illusive Man from the Mass Effect Trilogy vibes to the point of dissatisfaction.

The newly revealed script from the sleuths of Reddit, shows something akin to an actual confrontation with the villain, which could have been something far more than the death scene that actually happened. The revealed script not only shows ‘Big Boss’ (for those that know the ‘true’ ending) in a gunfight with the character but a CQC segment of him being expelled from a ledge. Confrontations with villains are better in gaming when the player can interact.

More interestingly, on the same Reddit page, the deadly sniper Quiet actually has voice lines in Navajo that were also written out of the ending version of the game. The final version of this character makes sense though as her name is Quiet.

It’s interesting that 7 years later new details are still emerging from the Metal Gear Solid series, but knowing the designs of Hideo Kojima this may have been the plan all along.