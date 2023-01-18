News

Microsoft Announced Massive Layoffs Affecting 10,000 Staff

"These decisions are difficult, but necessary."
| January 18, 2023
microsoft announced massive layoffs affecting 10000 staff 23011801

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, announced that as the company moved to focus forward, Microsoft is laying off 10,000 workers.

In the announcement, Satya Nadella expressed confidence that the organization will emerge stronger and more competitive from the decision “difficult but necessary”. It’s unclear exactly which departments are affected, but Microsoft made clear the redundancies were a result of it reprioritizing different areas of the business and that it would still be hiring in “key strategic areas”.

“These decisions are difficult, but necessary. They are especially difficult because they impact people and people’s lives – our colleagues and friends.”

Approximately 10,000 jobs, representing less than 5% of Microsoft’s workforce, will be eliminated by the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023. “We will treat our people with dignity and respect, and act transparently,” said Nadella. “These decisions are difficult but necessary. They are especially difficult because they impact people and people’s lives – our colleagues and friends.”

Microsoft Announced Massive Layoffs Affecting 10000 Staff 23011801 1

Nadella also said the layoffs would force Microsoft and its employees to change their minds to meet the industry’s challenges. “When I think about the start of 2023, it’s showtime – for our industry and for Microsoft,” he said.

“As a company, our success must be aligned to the world’s success. That means every one of us and every team across the company must raise the bar and perform better than the competition to deliver meaningful innovation that customers, communities, and countries can truly benefit from.”

Prior to announcing these layoffs, Microsoft implemented a policy of unlimited time off. Any unused vacation time at Microsoft will be paid out in April, and supervisors can agree to unlimited “discretionary time off” in the same month. Reactions to the policy have been mixed, with some employees appreciating its flexibility and others complaining that it offers no guarantees.

The news comes after Nadella said at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that Microsoft is trying to buy Activision Blizzard to better compete with bigger players in the market such as Sony and Tencent. As detailed in The Wall Street Journal, “Being a No. 4 player trying to add some content and create more opportunity for more publishers, more gamers to be able to enjoy–I mean if you believe in competition, you should believe in this deal,”

Nadella hinted that companies like Microsoft would struggle over the next two years, and these latest cuts are an example of that. As the tech industry adapts to the ever-changing economic climate, layoffs and adjustments are inevitable, but the scale seen in recent months from Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, etc. is new, especially after years of tech flying high.

File Under: Microsoft, Xbox
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

blink mini smart security camera review 632044

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera Review

The holidays and wintertime could be a good time for a home security upgrade, the Blink Mini smart security camera…
persona 4 golden nintendo switch review 695778

Persona 4 Golden (Nintendo Switch) Review

The Nintendo Switch and Persona 4 Golden were made for each other. This classic stands the test of time and…
persona 3 portable xbox series x review 23011701

Persona 3 Portable (Xbox Series X) Review

Persona 3 Portable is a must-play for ALL RPG fans, and with its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass, a MUST…
monster hunter rise ps5 review 119336

Monster Hunter Rise (PS5) Review

Monster Hunter Rise is a 2021 action role-playing game by Capcom. It is the sixth mainline instalment in the Monster…
recall xbox series x review 092850

RE:CALL (Xbox Series X) Review

RE:CALL is an easy-to-recommend puzzle mystery title for those looking for a small adventure with a strong narrative focus.