Microsoft Premieres Exciting New Surface Devices & Accessories

Today, Microsoft unleashed a swath of information regarding its upcoming Surface devices, accessories, and apps.

Not to be outdone by all the news currently going on, Microsoft decided to drop involving its massive ecosystem of devices. There was hardly a stone left unturned, and even Apple device integration was announced for the future. For anyone that enjoys seeing the Surface family of products evolve, this is some exciting news and gives a taste of how the future of Microsoft hardware will look.

Microsoft Surface Devices

Surface Pro 9

Leading the charge is the newest device in the tablet/laptop hybrid series, the Surface Pro 9. The high-grade aluminum chassis provides the Surface Pro with stability and durability to power users through any task, with a new swath of colours for personalization.

The all-new Surface Pro offers something for everyone with a choice between the 12th Gen Intel Core processor or a Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon. The all-new Surface Pro gives users the best of both worlds with the power and performance of the Intel Core processor or the custom SQ chips designed by Microsoft and Qualcomm.

Key Features

13-inch PixelSense display, with 120Hz refresh rate.

Windows 11 OS

SQ®3 processor provides fast 5G connectivity

up to 19 -hour battery life

AI Neural Processing Unit capabilities

12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, allowing for a 50% more performance boost over the Surface Pro 8

The Surface Pro 9 will start at CAD $1,409.99, and is available for pre-order for the October 25 launch.

Surface Laptop 5

The latest Surface Laptop 5 offers an upgraded, more traditional style laptop from Microsoft, which promises ‘all-day battery life,’ with the option of 13.5″ or 15″ 3:2 PixelSense displays, and four colourways, Platinum, Matte Black, Sandstone and Sage for ultimate personalization.

The Surface Laptop 5 is a speed demon, with options for 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U or 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processors. According to Microsoft, the Surface Laptop 5 is “over 50 percent more powerful than its predecessor.” This is a great choice for people who have considered the Surface Laptop in the past but needed more power for their mobile computing needs.

Key Features

12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor

Dolby Vision IQ, to give the clearest picture with vibrant colours

Speakers that utilize Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing

Windows 11 OS

The Surface Laptop 5 starts at CAD $1,449.99 and is up for pre-order now, for the October 25 launch.

Surface Studio 2+

The Surface Studio 2+ is the latest all-in-one Studio series device with its signature Zero Gravity Hinge, allowing creators to transform their canvas into a creative suite like no other.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU offers double the graphics performance of the Surface Studio 2, making the new Studio+ a powerful creative tool. With three USB-C ports with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 and two USB-A 3.1 ports, it’s also more versatile than its predecessor.

Key Features

Intel® Core™ i7 H Series processor for maximum CPU output

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics, allowing for advanced ray tracing software

USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 capabilities

Windows 11 OS

The Surface Studio 2+ will run consumers CAD $5,959.99 and can be pre-ordered now for the October 25 launch.

New Microsoft Adaptive Accessories

This accessory line was formatted for those who have difficulty or are unable to utilize a traditional mouse and keyboard setup, allowing for the maximum amount of accessibility for any user.

Three Main Adaptive Lineup Components

Microsoft Adaptive Mouse – a traditional mouse that is light and portable with the option to switch to left or right-handedness at a whim. A tail extension and thumb support truly make this a mouse for everyone.

Microsoft Adaptive Hub – a centre for users to replace their keyboard with up to four Adaptive Buttons, diminishing cord pollution and confusing setups. Standard 3.5mm tech switches and three distinct profiles can be used to adapt to different situations.

Microsoft Adaptive Buttons – can be formatted to work differently, with different functions and uses to meet any user needs with efficiency. Works together with the Adaptive Hub for a more accessible setup. The buttons can be adapted with different toppers to meet each individual need, such as a joystick, d-pad, dual button, and the novel concept of being able to 3D print unique button toppers.

The Adaptive Lineup components will launch on October 25 in select markets.

Microsoft Audio Dock and Presenter+

These two new accessories are designed to function with the new Surface devices and existing PCs to provide a more well-rounded experience while computing.

The Presenter+ can be utilized for a more streamlined professional presentation, allowing for pointer integration to highlight key points and direct meetings for the Microsoft Teams app. The controls on the device can be fully customized for user comfort as well as use hotkey button inputs to function more efficiently in meetings.

The Audio Dock has four ports (HDMI, USB-C x2, and USB-A) for maximum adaptability in any setup, featuring omnisonic speakers for high audio quality with less desk clutter.

New Microsoft 365 Apps

Microsoft Designer App – A free graphic design tool that allows the user to create one-of-a-kind images for any situation, with an easy approach to making a new creation. The app utilizes DALL-E 2 generation tools to inspire designs instantly, culling any version of creative block.

Microsoft Create App – a one-stop-shop website for templates, graphic designs, video creation tools, documents and presentations all at the users fingertips.

New Apple Integrations Coming To Microsoft Windows 11

New software will allow users to access their iPhone data through iCloud, such as photos and videos on Windows 11 devices. This integration will be essential in allowing PC users that own iPhones to implement data across their entire ecosystem of devices. The Apple TV and Music apps will launch on Windows starting next year.

All of the exciting news from Microsoft can be found from the source themselves, on their website, along with pre-orders for their new Surface devices.