Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles, DLC and Switch Drop Summer 2022

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will be getting its first DLC from the Entertainment District arc of the show as the game releases on the Switch this summer.

With the latest season of Demon Slayer wrapped a couple of months ago, the Entertainment District arc introduced a few new characters, including the new Hashira. SEGA announced today that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will be receiving its first DLC called the “Additional Character Pack.” It is expected to come out this summer as the game will finally be released on the Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022.

The highlight of the DLC is that players will get to fight and play as the man, the myth, the legend and Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tengen Uzui. And just for context, this would be Tengen before his fight with the demon siblings Daki and Gyutaro. Without spoiling too much, the two demon siblings would be available to play as well.

Along with the new characters, the main four characters, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke received some slight wardrobe changes in the show—so the Demon Slayer game will also reflect that. The DLC pack will allow players to change the demon slayers into their “Entertainment District” clothes and Nezuko would be in her “Advanced Demon Form” outfit.

The DLC was said to be “a series of paid downloadable content” where the new characters could be used in Versus mode, both on LAN and online. The first update would be Tengen and then the rest of the characters would be added periodically as the game is updated over time.

It would be awesome if the game could update its campaign/story mode as well, but SEGA said they would share more regarding this DLC in the coming months. Fans would be thrilled if the game would follow the show through a series of campaign DLCs, unless they plan to make a separate game for different chunks of seasons for the show in the future.

Digital and physical pre-orders are currently available for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles on the Nintendo eShop. All pre-orders contain the game, the 5 Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniform costumes, 3 Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear costumes, and 16,000 Kimetsu Points.

As a pre-order bonus exclusive to the digital edition, players would receive three keys for bonus skins: Kimetsu Academy Nezuko, Kimetsu Academy Zenitsu, and Kimetsu Academy Inosuke. The digital edition bonus will only be available within two weeks of launch. So, if you want the best bang-for-your-buck deal and bonus content, the digital pre-order route may be the best route for you.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles was original released on October 13, 2021, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.