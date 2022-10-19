New GameDVR Capabilities Are Coming To The Xbox Mobile App

Microsoft is on the precipice of improving their services and features, and the latest development will be improving the capabilities of the Xbox mobile app with a fresh new set of capabilities.

As seen in the brief tweet, Microsoft is planning to make some functionality available so that users can more easily adjust gameplay clips. “The Xbox mobile app is getting the ability to edit, trim and share Xbox clips quickly. Another sign that Xbox DVR is getting better,” commented Tom Warren.

Microsoft’s Xbox DVR program allows users to capture gameplay on Xbox consoles and apps.

You can now hopefully isolate the sequence of your choice from the mobile device, edit it, cut it, and then display it to your contacts if you play the lead character in a memorable game like Halo Infinite. Something that I’m sure a lot of users would welcome enthusiastically.

This update is currently only available for the Xbox Beta app however, a full public release is anticipated soon, although it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to assume that after the refinement of the new editing software, it will be implemented into other products like Xbox consoles and the Windows version of the Xbox software.