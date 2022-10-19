News

New GameDVR Capabilities Are Coming To The Xbox Mobile App

Tom Warren Confirms
| October 19, 2022
new-gamedvr-capabilities-are-coming-to-the-xbox-mobile-app 902682

Microsoft is on the precipice of improving their services and features, and the latest development will be improving the capabilities of the Xbox mobile app with a fresh new set of capabilities.

 As seen in the brief tweet, Microsoft is planning to make some functionality available so that users can more easily adjust gameplay clips. “The Xbox mobile app is getting the ability to edit, trim and share Xbox clips quickly. Another sign that Xbox DVR is getting better,” commented Tom Warren.

Microsoft’s Xbox DVR program allows users to capture gameplay on Xbox consoles and apps.

You can now hopefully isolate the sequence of your choice from the mobile device, edit it, cut it, and then display it to your contacts if you play the lead character in a memorable game like Halo Infinite. Something that I’m sure a lot of users would welcome enthusiastically. 

This update is currently only available for the Xbox Beta app however, a full public release is anticipated soon, although it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to assume that after the refinement of the new editing software, it will be implemented into other products like Xbox consoles and the Windows version of the Xbox software.

File Under: Microsoft, Xbox

Latest Stories

737572

The Jackbox Party Pack Vol. 9 (Nintendo Switch) Review

Jackbox Party Pack Vol. 9 returns the series to form with an overall great selection of new games, and further…
warhammer-40000-shootas-blood-teef-pc-review 106442

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PC) Review

Shootas, Blood & Teef is a refreshingly off-brand run-and-gun experience for Warhammer 40,000, though your mileage may vary depending on…
black-adam-review 302791

Black Adam Review

Black Adam doesn’t break the mould on superhero films, but with actors befitting the characters, and a good mix of…
ghostbusters-spirits-unleashed-pc-review 759650

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PC) Review

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a fun experience for friends packed with nostalgia in the form of iconic characters and imagery.
uncharted-legacy-of-thieves-collection-pc-review 205158

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PC) Review

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection takes two already great action-adventure games (A Thief's End + The Lost Legacy) and brings…