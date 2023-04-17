A New Pokémon Is Coming To Scarlet & Violet DLC And TV Series

The Pokémon Company group revealed that a new, unknown Pokémon would be debuting soon in the Scarlet & Violet DLC and new TV series.

As the new era without Ash Ketchum begins, new critters will always continue to be introduced. Today, the Pokémon Company group released a statement that a newly found, unknown Pokémon will be debuting in the new Scarlet & Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It will also appear in the latest animated series, Pokémon Horizons: The Series. While many fans are still recovering from Ash’s 25-year journey ending, the English dub voice actor Sarah Natochenny shared a heartfelt TikTok video looking back at her journey voicing Ash.

Natochenny voiced Ash Ketchum for 17 years (Veronica Taylor initially voiced Ash), and she made a really introspective video looking back on her specific adventure with voicing the titular protagonist. She narrated over a compilation of her travels IRL, from recording booths and award shows to fan conventions. She ended the video by stating that while her time with Ash has finished, she hopes she can continue to meet up with fans at conventions.

Heading into the future of Pokémon, The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero DLC will be similar to Sword & Shield‘s The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, as these two parts will be released at two different times and contain new areas to explore—with new Pokémon and stories for each part. The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk will be the two parts of The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero DLC. These two parts are expected to go beyond the Paldea region, with minimal details revealed so far. They will respectively release in fall 2023 and winter 2023.

The Teal Mask will involve the player going on a school trip to a small Japanese-inspired village called Kitakami, which sits at the base of a great mountain and is full of rice paddies and apple orchards. The official website stated how players would be able to “meet new friends” and “unravel the mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in this land.​” So far, we know of four new Pokémon in this specific part: Munkidori, Okidogi, Fezandipti and Ogerpon.

For The Indigo Mask, players will be attending the underwater Blueberry Academy—the Naranja/Uva Academy’s sister school. Apparently, it will be a sort of mashup of Pokémon-meets-Hogwarts Legacy, where players will be attending classes that “put a particular emphasis on Pokémon battling.” For this part, we only know about the Legendary Terapagos. However, the new turtle Pokémon shown in the latest episode of Horizons is still unknown—but it looked like it could be an evolution or somewhat related to Terapagos.

For those unfamiliar with the new TV series, it follows two protagonists, Liko and Roy, as they traverse the new regions of the Pokémon world. In the recent premiere episode, Liko was shown carrying a pendant that transformed into the new unnamed Pokémon. It created a protective shell-shield to protect Liko in the episode and then transformed back into his pendant.