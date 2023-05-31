New Studio Blank Is Founded By Ex-Cd Projekt Red Developers

The prominent developers that brought Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 to life have now banded together to form a new studio called Blank.

The game director of Cyberpunk 2077, Mateusz Kanik, has recruited former studio-mates, new studio co-founders, and former CD Projekt Red Producers Jędrzej Mróz and Marcin Jefimow to form a brand new studio called Blank. The new studio states, “As game developers, we embrace the courage to create something fresh and bold, steering clear of mere replicas of existing games,” coinciding with their studio name and their mission statement of “We dare to be different.”

Kanik will serve as Blank’s game director. He said, “The best part is that I have reunited with the same incredible team of people I had the pleasure of working with at CD Projekt Red, where we made truly exceptional games. We are eagerly looking forward to sharing exciting updates about the game we are currently developing, but the time hasn’t come yet!” The remaining members of the new studio include co-founder and managing director Mikołaj Marchewka, art director Grzegorz Przybyś, design director Michal Dobrowolski, and narrative director Artur Ganszyniec.

The studio remains pretty tight-lipped about what’s to come, but they assure us it will be a brand-new experience. Blank says on their website, “Currently, we are working on a character-driven story from an apocalypse — with a twist or two,” which doesn’t narrow down the possibilities much, if at all.

Interestingly enough, for those looking to join an already established team of developers, Blank also appears to be hiring on their website, so even you can be a cog in the development wheel at the new studio. Fans can also visit the site to view more information on the new studio and maybe even visit their Linkedin page for further developments.