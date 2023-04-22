News

What’s New To Netflix In May 2023

May The Netflix Be With You
| April 22, 2023
whats new to netflix in may 2023 23042104 4

With days counting down on April, CGMagazine once again has readers covered on what’s new to Netflix for the upcoming month of May.

As Spring continues into the hotter months, so does Netflix and their new offerings. Before the start of May, the new to Netflix Original Sweet Tooth is coming in hot on April 27 with a fresh season two to send the month off with a bang. Sweet Tooth is based off the comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire, and features hybrid human-animals attempting to survive amidst a pandemic known as the Sick.

Like every month, Netflix is adding a wealth of new content to keep viewers glued to their screens for another 30-day period. Although the Love is Blind live season finale had bad technical issues, Netflix is upping the ante on their original reality TV series this month with a whopping EIGHT new reality TV offerings from different geological locations.

It’s also worth noting Netflix has placed emphasis on Anime offerings for May with Demon Slayer season three, Mulligan and Netflix Original Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune all coming to the service this month. But without further delay, here is what’s new to Netflix for May 2023.

New to Netflix on May 1st, 2023

Whats New To Netflix In May 2023 23042104
  • Above Suspicion
  • After Earth
  • American Graffiti
  • Demon Slayer (Season 3) 
  • Pitch Perfect
  • Rainbow High (Season 3)
  • Soft & Quiet
  • The Dilemma
  • The Glass Castle
  • The Yellow Birds
  • Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
  • Vanquish
  • When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1) 

New to Netflix May 2-10th, 2023

Whats New To Netflix In May 2023 23042104 1
  • May 2Love Village (Season 1) – Netflix Original
  • May 2The Tailor (Season 1) – Netflix Original 
  • May 3Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) – Netflix Original
  • May 3Survive the Night
  • May 3The Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 7) – Netflix Original
  • May 4Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 3) 
  • May 4Larva Family (Season 1) – Netflix Original 
  • May 4 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) – Netflix Original 
  • May 4Sanctuary (Season 1) – Netflix Original
  • May 8Spirit Rangers (Season 2) – Netflix Original
  • May 9Documentary Now! (Season 4) 
  • May 9Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – Netflix Original 
  • May 10 Dance Brothers (Season 1) – Netflix Original 
  • May 10Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) – Netflix Original 

New to Netflix May 11-18th, 2023

Whats New To Netflix In May 2023 23042104 2
  • May 11Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – Netflix Original
  • May 11Ultraman (Season 3) – Netflix Original
  • May 12Black Knight (Season 1) – Netflix Original 
  • May 12Mulligan (Season 1) – Netflix Original 
  • May 12Queer Eye (Season 7) – Netflix Original
  • May 12The Mother – Netflix Original
  • May 13UglyDolls
  • May 16Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me – Netflix Original
  • May 16Ted
  • May 17Faithfully Yours – Netflix Original
  • May 17 La Reina del Sur (Season 3)
  • May 17Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) – Netflix Original
  • May 18Kitti Katz (Season 1) – Netflix Original
  • May 18XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • May 18Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) – Netflix Original

New to Netflix May 19-

Whats New To Netflix In May 2023 23042104 3
  • May 19Muted (Season 1) – Netflix Original
  • May 19Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery – Netflix Original 
  • May 19Selling Sunset (Season 6) – Netflix Original 
  • May 19Young, Famous & African (Season 2) – Netflix Original 
  • May 23 Victim/Suspect – Netflix Original
  • May 23Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Netflix Original
  • May 24The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 3) – Netflix Original 
  • May 24The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 1) – Netflix Original
  • May 25FUBAR (Season 1) – Netflix Original
  • May 26Blood & Gold – Netflix Original
  • May 30I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) – Netflix Original

That just about wraps up what’s new to Netflix for May 2023, and it ends on a huge note with critically acclaimed sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returning for a massive season three. More information regarding exciting Netflix offerings and more can be found on the Netflix Tudum news site.

File Under: Netflix
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

prepare for jedi survivor with these 5 star wars stories 23041504

Prepare for Jedi: Survivor With These 5 Star Wars Stories

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is less than a week away, and we’ve curated the quintessential…

intel extreme masters iem rio 2023 esports are alive amp well 23042204

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Rio 2023: eSports Are Alive & Well

CGMagazine was lucky enough to be invited down to Rio de Janeiro by Intel to…

horizon forbidden west burning shores ps5 review 23042204 6

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5) Review

Burning Shores excels with stunning visuals, engaging story, and Aloy & Seykas’ growth—raising the bar…

a moment with steve agee at toronto comicon 23041304 1

A Moment with Peacemaker’s Steve Agee at Toronto Comicon

Toronto Comicon has come and gone, but we got a chance to sit down with…

Evil Dead Rise (2023) Review 2

Evil Dead Rise (2023) Review

In this fifth installment, Evil Dead Rise hopes to revitalize the franchise with a new…