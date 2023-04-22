What’s New To Netflix In May 2023

With days counting down on April, CGMagazine once again has readers covered on what’s new to Netflix for the upcoming month of May.

As Spring continues into the hotter months, so does Netflix and their new offerings. Before the start of May, the new to Netflix Original Sweet Tooth is coming in hot on April 27 with a fresh season two to send the month off with a bang. Sweet Tooth is based off the comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire, and features hybrid human-animals attempting to survive amidst a pandemic known as the Sick.

Like every month, Netflix is adding a wealth of new content to keep viewers glued to their screens for another 30-day period. Although the Love is Blind live season finale had bad technical issues, Netflix is upping the ante on their original reality TV series this month with a whopping EIGHT new reality TV offerings from different geological locations.

It’s also worth noting Netflix has placed emphasis on Anime offerings for May with Demon Slayer season three, Mulligan and Netflix Original Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune all coming to the service this month. But without further delay, here is what’s new to Netflix for May 2023.

New to Netflix on May 1st, 2023

Above Suspicion

After Earth

American Graffiti

Demon Slayer (Season 3)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High (Season 3)

Soft & Quiet

The Dilemma

The Glass Castle

The Yellow Birds

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Vanquish

When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1)

New to Netflix May 2-10th, 2023

May 2 – Love Village (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 2 – Love Village (Season 1) – Netflix Original
May 2 – The Tailor (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 3 – Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 3 – Survive the Night

May 3 – The Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 7) – Netflix Original

May 4 – Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 3)

May 4 – Larva Family (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 4 – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

May 4 – Sanctuary (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 8 – Spirit Rangers (Season 2) – Netflix Original

May 9 – Documentary Now! (Season 4)

May 9 – Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – Netflix Original

May 10 – Dance Brothers (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 10 – Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) – Netflix Original

New to Netflix May 11-18th, 2023

May 11 – Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – Netflix Original

May 11 – Ultraman (Season 3) – Netflix Original

May 12 – Black Knight (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 12 – Mulligan (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 12 – Queer Eye (Season 7) – Netflix Original

May 12 – The Mother – Netflix Original

May 13 – UglyDolls

May 16 – Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me – Netflix Original

May 16 – Ted

May 17 – Faithfully Yours – Netflix Original

May 17 – La Reina del Sur (Season 3)

May 17 – Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) – Netflix Original

May 18 – Kitti Katz (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 18 – XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original

May 18 – Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) – Netflix Original

New to Netflix May 19-

May 19 – Muted (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 19 – Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery – Netflix Original

May 19 – Selling Sunset (Season 6) – Netflix Original

May 19 – Young, Famous & African (Season 2) – Netflix Original

May 23 – Victim/Suspect – Netflix Original

May 23 – Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer – Netflix Original

May 24 – The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 3) – Netflix Original

May 24 – The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 25 – FUBAR (Season 1) – Netflix Original

May 26 – Blood & Gold – Netflix Original

May 30 – I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) – Netflix Original

That just about wraps up what’s new to Netflix for May 2023, and it ends on a huge note with critically acclaimed sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returning for a massive season three. More information regarding exciting Netflix offerings and more can be found on the Netflix Tudum news site.