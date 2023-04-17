Halo Veteran Joseph Staten Joins Netflix Games to Lead AAA Project

Joseph Staten, known for his work on Halo Infinite, joins Netflix Games as creative director to head AAA game project.

Joseph Staten, former senior creative director at Xbox Game Studios, announced he has joined Netflix’s staff as the creative director of a Netflix AAA game after leaving Microsoft earlier this month. Staten revealed this news on Twitter, writing, “In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures.”

Staten is best known for his work on the Halo series, winning a NAVGTR Award for his work on Halo Infinite in 2022. He started out as the director of cinematics at Bungle Studio, responsible for the in-game movies. Staten also wrote a few of the Halo novels; his first, Halo: Contact Harvest, released in 2007, reached number three on the New York Times bestseller list the same week it was released.

Halo Infinite

Based on his tweet, the upcoming project will be using Netflix’s original IP. Netflix Games launched in the Netflix app in November 2021, and as of March 2023, there are over 50 mobile games available to play. Some titles like Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited and the Stranger Things trio, Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales are based on Netflix shows.

In a recent press release, Netflix revealed they have more than 40 games ready to be released this year and 70 in development with their partners. Those numbers don’t include the 16 games in development by their in-house companies. Netflix formed its in-house development company in 2022, headed by Marko Lastikka, a former general manager and executive producer with Electronic Arts.

Netflix games are currently only available on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix app. Vice president of external games, Leanne Loombe said, “This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio,” in the March press release. Currently, there is no information beyond Staten’s tweet about the AAA game. Perhaps Staten’s addition to the team will be the step that makes Netflix a gaming giant, but we will have to wait and see.