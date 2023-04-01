Stranger Things: The Experience Turning Toronto Upside-Down

Have you ever wanted to be the hero of a Stranger Things adventure? Get your tickets now for Stranger Things: The Experience while it’s in Toronto through mid-June and experience 80s nostalgia and tons of surprises.

Fans of Stranger Things unite! An interactive experience is currently running in Toronto through mid-June, where you can join Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will for “a very special episode starring… you!” Take your intrepid group deep into Hawkins Lab for an immersive experience with a storyline exclusive to The Experience.

After completing the lab’s “new study,” folks can head into an 80s-themed nostalgia trip with themed food and drinks, photo opportunities, Stranger Things merchandise for sale, interactive performers, and more in the neon world of Mix-Tape.

Here is the full breakdown of what you can expect when entering the Upside Down in Toronto via the official website:

Hawkins Lab is inviting you to participate in a new study… What could possibly go wrong? Volunteer as a test subject and take part in an interactive journey full of ǝƃuɐɹʇs surprises. Do you have what it takes to survive a trip into the Upside Down?

Take center stage in an exclusive Stranger Things story

Interact with your favourite Stranger Things characters throughout the experience

Unlock your power and influence your surroundings

Enjoy incredible special effects

Two CGM staff members got to hang out at the experience thanks to Netflix and had this to say, “I was completely surprised by how immersive Stranger Things: The Experience was. We were in a great group who had a lot of fun playing along. Make sure to participate! Heading to The Mix-Tape afterwards was a real treat—literally. Afterward, have a yummy drink, some treats and take lots of pictures!”

The fun is far from over after your Hawkins Lab adventure. Step into the neon world of Mix-Tape and enjoy a throwback to the 80’s with delicious themed food and drinks, fun photo ops, Stranger Things merchandise, interactive performers, and radical party vibes!

Explore nostalgic shops and iconic locations from the show, such as Scoops Ahoy!

Meet a series of peculiar characters waiting to pull you further into the mysteries of Hawkins

Visit the Stranger Things Bar for food & exclusive cocktails inspired by the series.

Photo ops: take pics in the Byers’ living room, in an 80s-style photo booth, or with Vecna!

Tickets are on sale now, with availability running out quickly! Entry is available through June 11th, 2023, with tickets costing $116 per person for the VIP treatment or $79 each for standard entry. Youth and group rates are also available. VIP tickets get you the following additional perks: