Stranger Things ‘Byers House’ Is Up For Sale

One of the main locations in all of Stranger Things, is now up for grabs as the owner is selling the iconic Byers’ family home and plot of land.

The chance for Stranger Things fans to own a piece of the fictitious Hawkins, Indiana locale the show is based in is now up for sale. The Byers’ family home where Will, Jonathan, and Joyce (Winona Ryder) lived in the hit Netflix show is for sale for a low price, which may be due to the traffic the location gets for being one of the most recognizable locations on the Stranger Things show.

If you want the full vibe they even included pics with this filter pic.twitter.com/St325yd8P9 — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) September 21, 2022

Although the building is in fact listed in Fayetteville, Georgia, it is indeed the house from the show and is listed for a $300,000 price tag on Zillow. The house was used in scenes that depict the dark nature of the show, including the iconic Christmas light scene used in Stranger Things season one. The home has also been used as a bridge to enter the lifeless feeling upside down where the actual Stranger Things, the series’ main antagonists, come from.

The listing by the owners on Zillow says:

This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series. Resting on 6 acres, and located in sought after Fayetteville, GA this home makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on. I mean, How cool would it be to own the infamous Stranger Things house? Don’t get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a full rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment (ROI) could be HUGE! Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and “Private Property” signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention. With that being said, please RESPECT the property and its owners and please SCHEDULE A SHOWING with your agent, if you do not have an agent please call the listing agent to setup a showing. This home is being sold “AS-IS” with no seller disclosure, SERIOUS buyers only. Home was featured in Season 1 episode 1 at 6:16, 7:16, 11:08, 31:54, and 32:21. As well as Season 1 Episode 4 at 4:57 and 8:53. Also some in season 2 and 3. p.s. Do not feed the Demogorgon!! – Zillow

This isn’t the first time a ‘famous house’ has been a target for unwanted attention. Hit series Breaking Bad featured main character Walter White throwing a full pizza on a roof in Season three, Episode two – “Caballo sin Nombre.” Of course, this led to many people throwing pizzas on the roof of the White household in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Stranger Things listing 149 Coastline Rd, Fayetteville, GA 30214, is up on Zillow now, and will run a buyer for the Byers’ house a cool $300,000 for the property.