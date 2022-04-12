New Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Is A Return To The Upside Down

A new trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things on Netflix dropped today with the series’ return a little more than a month away.

The fourth season is coming on May 27, and things are looking a little different this time around. The kids of Hawkins are growing up and apart, at the same time, with Eleven having moved away. This season takes place six months after Season 3’s Battle of Starcourt as the kids, who are now in high school, face a new threat from the Upside Down. You can check out the trailer below.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, solved might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down,” reads the official description. The “supernatural threat” seems to appear at the end of the trailer. There is also the possibility that by looking at the cast list, and by studying the creature’s face, this character could be played Robert Englund from Nightmare on Elm St. However, we won’t know for sure until we can check out the full season for ourselves.

It’s worth mentioning that Englund is listed in the synopsis as playing Victor Creel. This is significant because the Strange Things team regularly draws inspiration from movies and TV from the 80s, so it’s reasonable to assume this guess is correct. The monster also seems to appear in the Upside Down version of The Creel House which was revealed in a previous teaser.

Season 4 will be nine episodes long, split into two parts – with Volume 2 arriving on July 1. The majority will be written and directed by the Duffer Brothers, with Shawn Levy and Nimrod Antal directing two episodes apiece. The entire cast from the past three seasons will return for more scares and supernatural forces.

The episode titles were revealed last November, and if you’re curious enough, you can find some interesting info within them. They seemingly refer to characters from the show and, Marvel’s X-Men villain team, The Hellfire Club for some reason. The next season will be the show’s last, but there could still be some spin-offs down the line.