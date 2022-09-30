Overwatch 2 Increases the Price of Legacy Skins

Overwatch 2 is already having a rough go of things with the info new players need to unlock all the previous heroes, but things keep getting even worse as the game increases the price of legacy skins and cosmetics.

It seems like prices for cosmetics are increasing pretty much across the board. Forbes noted that in their time with the review build, it became apparent that Overwatch League skins had increased in price. For example, the Happi Genji skin currently costs 200 OWL tokens, but the price will increase to 300 OWL tokens with the launch of Overwatch 2. At the same time, Blizzard confirmed to Forbes that the price of OWL tokens, in general, is going up as fans will need to pay $6 for 100 tokens, instead of $5.

Fans on Reddit have encouraged others to purchase tokens and buy everything they need in Overwatch 1 before the price goes up in Overwatch 2, as purchases will carry over. A Reddit thread notes that the price increase isn’t just for Overwatch League skins, but for all cosmetics, showing the price increases below.

Skins Rare are 75 in OW1, 300 in OW2 (Less than $1, now $3.)

Skins Epic are 250 in OW1, 1,000 in OW2 (Less than $3, now $10.)

Skins Legendary are 1,000 in OW1, 1,900 in OW2 ($10, now almost $20)

Emotes are 250 in OW1, 500 in OW2 (Less than $3, now $5)

Victory Poses are 75 in OW1, 300 in OW2 (Less than $1, now $3)

Voice Lines are 25 in OW1, 100 in OW2 (Less than $1, now $1)

Sprays are 25 in OW1, 100 in OW2 (Less than $1, now $1)

Highlight Intros are 250 in OW1, 700 in OW2 (Less than $3, now $7)

It makes sense that prices would increase as Overwatch 2 switches to a free-to-play model, but Blizzard announcing the changes last minute before launch isn’t sitting well with some fans.

At the same time, Overwatch 2 is running into some other trouble ahead of its October 4 launch. The game’s new “Defense Matrix” protection system requires that players register a phone number in order to play. This system is supposed to help cut down on harassment and cheating, but as reported by PCGamesN loads of players are reporting connecting issues to Battle.Net and that phone verification won’t work.

At the moment Blizzard hasn’t addressed issues with phone verification, but it’s likely the system will improve closer to lanch.

Overwatch 2 launches on October 4 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.