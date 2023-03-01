New Persona 5 Royal x Pawsonify Collaboration Product Release Today

Pawsonify and Persona 5 Royal revealed their collaborative line for pet lovers and video game lovers alike.

Almost every JRPG gamer out there knows that Persona 5 Royal and its other predecessor games have either crossed over or collaborated with so many things. Today, it so happens to be Pawsonify. The collaboration will be showcasing a lineup of Persona 5 Royal-themed pet items for customers’ real-life pets, from dog and cat collars to leashes.

Pawsonify has been a growing pet accessory store known for bridging relationships between pets and geeky humans. The California-based team of pet lovers has found a way to get official licensing with anime and video companies. These companies have turned those designs and stories into pet accessories.

The pet culture store has already brought fabulous designs from some anime greats such as Naruto Shippuden, Inuyasha, Promare and Boruto. ATLUS’ Persona 5 Royal has also been busy working on an abundance of partnerships, most recently with the Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile game and NieR Re[in]carnation mobile game. Other collaborations included Alchemy Stars, along with various food and drink products.

As of today, fans of the Phantom Thieves will be able to purchase video game pet merchandise like collars, leashes, and ID tags. The focus of the designs will be on the Phantom Thieves emblem, as well as the characters Joker, Fox, Panther, and Skull.

As someone who is not (yet) a pet owner, I can admit these are very cute. My personal favourite is the Joker pet ID tag because of its awesome design. The best part about buying any of the ID tags is that they come with a free engraving. The engraving makes it easy for pet owners to add their pet’s names to the ID tags.

For more information on this product line or how to order from Pawsonify, you can check out their website. And for those who have not played Persona 5 Royal, it was originally released in Japan on October 19, 2019, for PlayStation 4. Now it is currently out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam (PC).