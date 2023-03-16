The Persona Series Sees Discounts With New Accolades Trailer

After the trio of Persona series entries landed on basically every platform imaginable, Atlus is treating fans to a new trailer showcasing the series’ accomplishments.

The Persona hype train continues this month. After Atlus removed the boundaries that prevented the mainline series from hitting the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One/Series of consoles, the critically acclaimed series hasn’t just stolen hearts, it’s stolen some nifty accolades as well. Atlus has allowed fans to tune into their own midnight channel to view a new trailer that showcases the series’ accolades below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNTl9FhykBw&feature=youtu.be

Of course, the trailer not only features the striking art design that has remained consistent throughout all three Persona entries featured in the trailer, but music that echoes throughout the series is also prominently featured, which should be a delight to most fans of the series. To celebrate the series’ accolades thus far, Atlus has given fans a massive discount on all three titles, which could help gamers not associated with the critically acclaimed series to give it a look finally. Nostalgia seekers can also take advantage of these sales to dive back into their favourite iteration at the drop of a hat.

Notable Sales On The Persona Series

Persona 3 Portable Sales

PlayStation Essential Picks – 20% off for $15.99 from March 15 until March 29

Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series (Bundled with Persona 4 Golden) – 25% off for $29.61 from March 14 until March 27

Steam Spring Sale – 20% off from March 16 until March 23

Persona 4 Golden Sales

PlayStation Essential Picks – 20% off for $15.99

Steam Spring Sale – 20% off

Persona 5 Royal Sales

PlayStation Essential Picks – 35% off for $41.99

Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series – 30% off for $41.99

Steam Spring Sale – 35% off

It’s worth noting that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can snag all of these games completely FREE with their subscription, allowing them to sneak past the paywalls and jump into The Dark Hour easily. Potential fans should jump on these sales ASAP, considering they won’t be around forever.