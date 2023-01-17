Persona 4 Golden (Nintendo Switch) Review

Reach Out to the Truth Again
persona 4 golden nintendo switch review 695778
persona 4 golden nintendo switch review 644162
Persona 4 Golden
Developer: Atlus
Publisher: SEGA
Played On: Nintendo Switch
Genre: ,
ESRB:
MSRP: 26.99
Release Date: 01/19/2023
Review Score:  9.5
Editors Choice
| January 17, 2023

My PlayStation Vita was largely used to play PSone classics on the go, but one exclusive title claimed more of my time than anything else on that handheld: Persona 4 Golden. It was my first foray into anything Shin Megami Tensei-related, and while it took a while to click, I ended up utterly consumed by it until I watched the credits roll after the final ending.

I’ve been chomping at the bit to relive Persona 4 Golden on Nintnedo Switch for as long as the system has existed, and I’m happy to report that it’s here now in all of its glory.

Persona 4 Golden Nintendo Switch Review 912183

For the uninitiated, this installment places you in the shoes of an average high schooler who’s been sent off to live with his uncle for a year. The protagonist is quickly drawn into a mystery involving the Midnight Channel, an otherworldly transmission that appears on TV screens. Those who are shown on it end up dead, and it falls upon you and your newfound friends to Scooby-Doo the truth. The crux of Persona 4 Golden lies in juggling your social life and racing against time to save the murder victims.

To achieve the latter, you’ll plunge into randomly-generated dungeons and engage in turn-based combat vaguely reminiscent of Shin Megami Tensei’s Press Turn system. Hitting an enemy with their elemental weakness stuns them and grants an extra turn, and if each of the enemies is knocked down, your party gets a powerful pile-on attack. However, your party members have their own weaknesses and can be stunned as well. It’s a simple yet effective system, even during the game’s longer dungeons where resource management is critical, and other JRPGs can become slogs.

Social interactions feed back into the battle system. As you grow closer with your party members, they develop new skills that accent those they learn naturally. Bonding with your family and others in your daily life is similarly beneficial toward growing your social stats, which unlocks more dialogue options and story branches.

Persona 4 Golden Nintendo Switch Review 100840

Even having played the story to completion before, revisiting Persona 4 Golden was just as special on the Switch. It still holds up as a superbly crafted mystery and slice-of-life narrative which, like its Royal follow-up, isn’t afraid to handle difficult social issues directly and deftly. My only complaint is that it can be a little restrictive at times, albeit in realistic ways. Otherwise, everything builds slowly to a brilliant boil towards the end, and I’m excited that a new wave of players will get to experience the mystery’s breaking point for the first time.

“The real godsend for Persona 4 Golden’s latest ports, however, is the ability to quicksave anywhere.”

The Nintendo Switch port doesn’t have a lot of additional bells and whistles, not that it needed many. Its graphics look good on TV screens and handheld mode alike, though still like a touch-up of a Vita update to a PS2 game, but everything runs smoothly in the process. (Even as I used my experience to save-scum at a few points for early stat gains, the loading times were swift and painless.)

There’s now an album to revisit past scenes and see what different dialogue choices would bring, a handy resource if you’re preparing for a New Game+ and don’t want to rely on the wealth of existing user-made guides. Difficulty levels can also be set from the get-go instead of progressing into the story a little to change it—a pretty niche tweak.

Persona 4 Golden Nintendo Switch Review 058017

The real godsend for Persona 4 Golden’s latest ports, however, is the ability to quicksave anywhere. This goes a long way to alleviate the sloggy feeling from long dungeons, alleviating the difficult choice of “should I press on in this dungeon with dwindling resources, or leave now and waste another in-game day?” Quicksaves don’t necessarily remove the challenge from these time-limited scenarios, but they do take some of the stress off players’ shoulders if they choose to utilize it.

I have nothing to say to dissuade anyone from checking this version out. For an incredibly reasonable price, Persona 4 Golden takes a must-play JRPG on the go again and fills a long-standing hole in the Switch’s library. This game was such a perfect fit for the platform, and it didn’t disappoint. It’s also a great onboarding point for the Persona franchise itself, especially now that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 5 Royal have joined Nintendo’s party.

A retail version of the game reviewed was provided by the publisher.

Final Thoughts

The Nintendo Switch and Persona 4 Golden were made for each other. This classic stands the test of time and thrives with a modest, affordable remaster.
REVIEW SCORE
9.5
File Under: Atlus, Persona, RPG, Sega
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

persona 3 portable xbox series x review 23011701

Persona 3 Portable (Xbox Series X) Review

Persona 3 Portable is a must-play for ALL RPG fans, and with its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass, a MUST…
monster hunter rise ps5 review 119336

Monster Hunter Rise (PS5) Review

Monster Hunter Rise is a 2021 action role-playing game by Capcom. It is the sixth mainline instalment in the Monster…
recall xbox series x review 092850

RE:CALL (Xbox Series X) Review

RE:CALL is an easy-to-recommend puzzle mystery title for those looking for a small adventure with a strong narrative focus.
fire emblem engage nintendo switch review 227252

Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo Switch) Review

Fire Emblem Engage is a refreshing return to the series’ roots, emphasizing its tactical complexity that surpasses more recent entries…
most innovative of ces 2023 awards 756565

Most Innovative of CES 2023 Awards

Many companies aim to be the Best of CES, but there is another award that is just as coveted: Most…