Playstation Store Holiday Sale Is Live

The PlayStation Blog has revealed that the yearly PlayStation Holiday Sale is officially underway and goes into detail what games are on sale this holiday season.
The PlayStation sale kicked off today and will run for almost a month until January 19th. Some discounted titles will leave the sale on January 4th, but PlayStation says new discounted titles will be added in their place. Some of the notable games on sale include PlayStation exclusives like Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Game Award-nominated third-party titles that came out this year are also on sale on the PlayStation Store which include Back 4 Blood, Cyberpunk 2077, Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles, Far Cry 6 and FIFA 22. Other titles on sale includes The Game Award’s Game of the Year winner – It Takes Two, as well as Life is Strange: True Colors, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, Scarlet Nexus and Tales of Arise.
The full list of PlayStation titles discounted during the Holiday sale promotion at this time, are as listed below:
- Alan Wake Remastered – $23.99 USD
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – $27.99 USD
- Apex Legends Champion Edition – $27.99 USD
- ARK: Genesis Season Pass – $23.99 USD
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99 USD
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 and PS5) – $23.99 USD
- Back 4 Blood (PS4 and PS5) – $35.99 USD
- Battlefield 2042 – $40.19 USD
- Biomutant – $35.99 USD
- Borderlands 3 (PS4 and PS5) – $14.99 USD
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $19.79 USD
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Edition – $48.99 USD
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $29.99 USD
- Chivalry 2 (PS4 and PS5) – $26.79 USD
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99 USD
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $29.99 USD
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $15.99 USD
- Cuphead – $13.99 USD
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $24.99 USD
- Dark Souls: Remastered – $19.99 USD
- DayZ – $24.99 USD
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $49.79 USD
- Deathloop – $29.99 USD
- Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition – $41.99 USD
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition – $31.99 USD
- Diablo II: Resurrected – $29.99 USD
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $8.99 USD
- Dying Light Platinium Edition – $14.99 USD
- F1 2021 (PS4 and PS5) – $23.99 USD
- Far Cry 6 (PS4 and PS5) – $35.99 USD
- FIFA 22 (PS4) – $41.99 USD
- FIFA 22 (PS5) – $49.99 USD
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $39.19 USD
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4) – $40.19 USD
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) – $49.69 USD
- God of War – $9.99 USD
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition – $14.99 USD
- GTA Trilogy Digital Bundle (PS4 and PS5) – $47.99 USD
- Hades – $19.99 USD
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $9.99 USD
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – $34.99 USD
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – $29.99 USD
- It Takes Two (PS4 and PS5) – $19.99 USD
- Jump Force – $5.99 USD
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 Deluxe Edition – $55.99 USD
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 and PS5) – $38.99 USD
- Little Nightmares II (PS4 and PS5) – $20.09 USD
- Madden NFL 22 (PS4) – $23.99 USD
- Madden NFL 22 (PS5) – $39.99 USD
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – $19.99 USD
- Mafia: Trilogy – $29.99 USD
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $38.99 USD
- Marvel’s Avengers – $15.99 USD
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 and PS5) – $29.99 USD
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $29.99 USD
- Metro Exodus – $7.49 USD
- MLB The Show 21 (PS4) – $19.99 USD
- MLB The Show 21 (PS5) – $29.99 USD
- Monster Hunter: World – $14.99 USD
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – $7.79 USD
- NBA 2K22 (PS4) – $29.99 USD
- NBA 2K22 (PS5) – $34.99 USD
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition – $13.99 USD
- Need for Speed Payback – $4.99 USD
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $7.99 USD
- NHL 22 (PS4) – $23.99 USD
- NHL 22 (PS5) – $41.99 USD
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – $38.99 USD
- No Man’s Sky (PS4 and PS5) – $29.99 USD
- Outriders (PS4 and PS5) – $14.99 USD
- Overwatch Legendary Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21 – $14.99 USD
- Psychonauts 2 – $38.99 USD
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $46.69 USD
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $23.99 USD
- Resident Evil 3 – $17.99 USD
- Resident Evil Village (PS4 and PS5) – $29.99 USD
- Riders Republic Standard Edition – $35.99 USD
- Rust Console Edition – $39.99 USD
- Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5) – $32.99 USD
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $29.99 USD
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $8.99 USD
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – $32.49 USD
- SnowRunner Premium Edition – $35.99 USD
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $13.99 USD
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $13.99 USD
- Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4 and PS5) – $20.09 USD
- Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5) – $41.99 USD
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – $20.09 USD
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – $29.99 USD
- The Last of Us: Remastered – $9.99 USD
- The Outer Worlds – $19.79 USD
- The Sims 4 – $4.79 USD
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition – $9.99 USD
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy – $19.99 USD
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – $19.99 USD
- UFC 4 – $19.79 USD
- Watch Dogs: Legion Standard Edition (PS4 and PS5) – $14.99 USD