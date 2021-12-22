Playstation Store Holiday Sale Is Live

The PlayStation Blog has revealed that the yearly PlayStation Holiday Sale is officially underway and goes into detail what games are on sale this holiday season.

The PlayStation sale kicked off today and will run for almost a month until January 19th. Some discounted titles will leave the sale on January 4th, but PlayStation says new discounted titles will be added in their place. Some of the notable games on sale include PlayStation exclusives like Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Game Award-nominated third-party titles that came out this year are also on sale on the PlayStation Store which include Back 4 Blood, Cyberpunk 2077, Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles, Far Cry 6 and FIFA 22. Other titles on sale includes The Game Award’s Game of the Year winner – It Takes Two, as well as Life is Strange: True Colors, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, Scarlet Nexus and Tales of Arise.

The full list of PlayStation titles discounted during the Holiday sale promotion at this time, are as listed below:

Alan Wake Remastered – Remedy

Alan Wake Remastered – $23.99 USD

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – $27.99 USD

Apex Legends Champion Edition – $27.99 USD

ARK: Genesis Season Pass – $23.99 USD

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99 USD

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 and PS5) – $23.99 USD

Back 4 Blood (PS4 and PS5) – $35.99 USD

Battlefield 2042 – $40.19 USD

Biomutant – $35.99 USD

Borderlands 3 (PS4 and PS5) – $14.99 USD

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $19.79 USD

Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Edition – $48.99 USD

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $29.99 USD

Chivalry 2 (PS4 and PS5) – $26.79 USD

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99 USD

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $29.99 USD

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $15.99 USD

Cuphead – $13.99 USD

Cyberpunk 2077 – $24.99 USD

Dark Souls: Remastered – $19.99 USD

DayZ – $24.99 USD

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $49.79 USD

Deathloop – Arkane Studios

Deathloop – $29.99 USD

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition – $41.99 USD

Destiny 2: Legendary Edition – $31.99 USD

Diablo II: Resurrected – $29.99 USD

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $8.99 USD

Dying Light Platinium Edition – $14.99 USD

F1 2021 (PS4 and PS5) – $23.99 USD

Far Cry 6 (PS4 and PS5) – $35.99 USD

FIFA 22 (PS4) – $41.99 USD

FIFA 22 (PS5) – $49.99 USD

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $39.19 USD

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4) – $40.19 USD

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) – $49.69 USD

God of War – $9.99 USD

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition – $14.99 USD

GTA Trilogy Digital Bundle (PS4 and PS5) – $47.99 USD

Hades – $19.99 USD

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $9.99 USD

Hot Wheels Unleashed – $34.99 USD

Insurgency: Sandstorm – $29.99 USD

It Takes Two – EA

It Takes Two (PS4 and PS5) – $19.99 USD

Jump Force – $5.99 USD

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Deluxe Edition – $55.99 USD

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 and PS5) – $38.99 USD

Little Nightmares II (PS4 and PS5) – $20.09 USD

Madden NFL 22 (PS4) – $23.99 USD

Madden NFL 22 (PS5) – $39.99 USD

Mafia: Definitive Edition – $19.99 USD

Mafia: Trilogy – $29.99 USD

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Square Enix

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $38.99 USD

Marvel’s Avengers – $15.99 USD

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 and PS5) – $29.99 USD

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $29.99 USD

Metro Exodus – $7.49 USD

MLB The Show 21 (PS4) – $19.99 USD

MLB The Show 21 (PS5) – $29.99 USD

Monster Hunter: World – $14.99 USD

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – $7.79 USD

NBA 2K22 (PS4) – $29.99 USD

NBA 2K22 (PS5) – $34.99 USD

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition – $13.99 USD

Need for Speed Payback – $4.99 USD

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $7.99 USD

NHL 22 (PS4) – $23.99 USD

NHL 22 (PS5) – $41.99 USD

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – Sqaure Enix

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – $38.99 USD

No Man’s Sky (PS4 and PS5) – $29.99 USD

Outriders (PS4 and PS5) – $14.99 USD

Overwatch Legendary Edition

PGA Tour 2K21 – $14.99 USD

Psychonauts 2 – $38.99 USD

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $46.69 USD

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $23.99 USD

Resident Evil 3 – $17.99 USD

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Resident Evil Village (PS4 and PS5) – $29.99 USD

Riders Republic Standard Edition – $35.99 USD

Rust Console Edition – $39.99 USD

Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5) – $32.99 USD

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $29.99 USD

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $8.99 USD

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – $32.49 USD

SnowRunner Premium Edition – $35.99 USD

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $13.99 USD

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $13.99 USD

Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4 and PS5) – $20.09 USD

Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco