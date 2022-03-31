Pokémon GO April Fools 2022 Event Leaks Hint Focus on Ditto

As the month of March comes to a close today, we look forward to next month specifically the practical jokester of a day that is April Fools Day as a themed event is apparently set to go down in Pokémon GO this Friday.

Apparently is the keyword as developer, Niantic hasn’t officially said anything about the event but data miners have Scooby Doo-ed up some details. After unearthing text in the GM file they have discovered the mysterious event is being called ‘April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22’ and is a full-day event taking place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on April 1st.

PokeMiners have added that the event’s focus will be on Ditto, which is normally known in the franchise’s long-running anime and games for transforming into other Pokémon. This time around this is not the case as Ditto is transforming into Professor Willow, but it’s pretty easy to tell the difference between the two looking at Professor Ditto-w’s blanking-looking eyes.

The one-day-only event will feature Ditto in a three-part Research opportunity. In Pokémon GO Ditto makes a rare appearance in the wild but never as itself, instead disguised as other Pokémon in the mobile game’s overworld which players will only find out if they actually caught Ditto after catching it. This might be a player’s chance to finally catch it so be on your toes as it could possibly disguise itself as either Gastly, Drowzee, Teddiursa, Remoraid, Gulpin, Numel, Stunky, Dwebble or Foongus.

The April Fools Pokémon GO event isn’t exclusively focused on Ditto as another part of it is a six-part Team Rocket research task. Nothing is out of the opportunity as players will be battling lower-level Team Rocket grunts, leaders and the big boss himself Giovanni. Nothing is known if beating Team Rocket’s top leader will give players an opportunity to catch a rare Pokémon like last year which was a Shadow Zapdos.