Pokémon Go Announces Three New Community Day Events

Pokémon Go developer, Niantic has revealed the upcoming Community Day events for its hugely popular mobile game, which will take place on March 13th, April 23rd and May 21st, 2022.

No other details were revealed, not even what type of bonuses fans of the mobile game should expect. Pokémon Go users should at least anticipate the event’s usual scheduled time which is historically 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time. The most recent Community Day focused on Hoppip, while the event in January featured Spheal and Bulbasaur. So, hopefully the upcoming days will feature Pokémon that fans are looking to get.

Community Day is one of the game’s most popular monthly in-game events that highlight a different Pokémon or family of Pokémon. The in-game event allows Pokémon Go users to catch dozens of the same creatures but also collect precious candies to evolve and power up their Pokémon.

Source: Pokémon Go

Users also participate in the six-hour event for shiny Pokémon which pop up more often due to the Community Day’s increased shiny rate for the highlighted Pokémon. The event has been given more importance as of late due to the mobile game’s upcoming official competitive circuit with a World Championship tournament which will be held in London.

Until then, Niantic is hosting its second annual Pokémon Go Tour event later this month which is looking to focus on Johto region Pokémon as featured in the second generation games. Pokémon Go has been teasing fans with the addition of new Shadow Pokémon coming to the mobile title which will be seemingly added during the Johto tour. After it wraps we’ll possibly get a better idea of Niantic’s plans for the upcoming Community Days and beyond.

