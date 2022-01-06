Pokémon Go Introduces Big Community Day Classic With Bulbasaur

Pokémon GO players are treated to a second Community Day featuring Bulbasaur, on top of the scheduled Spheal event set for late this month.

For Pokémon GO trainers, Community Day is a highly lucrative event that aims to put rare creatures on trainers’ rosters with swarms of sought creatures. To put the icing on the cake, the Pokémon listed for Community Day have the ability to get special destructive moves when evolving to their final form during event hours, and as a bonus, their ever-elusive Shiny variant has very high spawn rates, which makes these events a must play.

On top of the previously announced Spheal Community Day event that takes place on January 16, for the first time ever Pokémon GO will go back to basics pulling the third Community Day feature out of their pocket with the #1 creature on the Pokédex, Bulbasaur the ‘Seed Pokémon.’ The last time Bulbasaur was seen during Community Day was November 30th, 2018, where all of 12 of the 2018 Community Day Pokémon were available to catch.

Bulbasaur will not only have highly increased shiny spawn rates, but the special move Bulbasaur learns when he evolves into Venusaur during event hours is Frenzy Plant. This devastating Grass-type move charges fast for the high 100 power it delivers on its opponents. As with other Community Days, this one allows for the purchase of a $1.00 special research ticket to grant access to even further Bulbasaur goodness during the event.

Event Bonuses

3x Pokémon Catch Exp

3-hr long-lasting incense when activated during the event

3-hr long-lasting Lure Modules when activated during the event

Surprise for testing photography chops on Bulbasaur Community Day

This very limited hearken back to the third Pokémon GO Community Day ever is a short one, as the event will only run on January 22, between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time. This is the perfect opportunity for trainers who missed the original opportunities (like me) to obtain a shiny Bulbasaur.