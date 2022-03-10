Pokémon Tcg: Pokémon Go Expansion Launching On July 1St

We already knew Pokémon TCG was going to release a Pokémon GO expansion this summer, but we now know the specific launch day, which is July 1st aka Canada Day.

The expansion was officially announced last month and is a collaboration between both Pokémon properties. It will feature various cards themed after the hugely popular mobile game. As a tease, the blog post says more details will be revealed soon, but we did get a first look at the expansion packaging. The packaging, which is posted below, features a Pokémon stop, Mewtwo, Gyarados, Professor Willow, Aipom, Conkeldurr, Blissey, Larvitar and the series’ mascot, Pikachu.

Source: The Pokémon Company

The first wave of cards will be featured in all the expansion releases which will be available at participating retailers. The full list of releases is listed below.

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box Plus (exclusive to Pokémon Center in the US, Canada and the UK)

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Premium Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Special Collections

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Tin

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Poké Ball Tins

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Mini Tins

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO V Battle Decks, including a bundle version

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Premier Deck Holder Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Pin Collections

Pokémon GO has collaborated with other Pokémon properties in the past like Pokémon Legends Arceus, but this will be the first time the mobile game has teamed up with the franchise’s trading card game. The last big Pokémon GO event was the second annual tour which focused on the Johto region, the next big event is the Season of Alola, which kicks off on June 1st. Currently, raid battles, the interlude season GO battle league and Research Breakthrough events are happening.

The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Expansion is set to release this Canada Day on July 1st.