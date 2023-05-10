Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Finale Coming To U.S. Netflix

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series finale is getting released on Netflix this summer, dubbed and all.

The Pokémon Company International announces the Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series’ final season’s last batch of episodes is finally getting dubbed. Join Ash and Pikachu on June 23 to experience the third batch of the dubbed Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, on U.S. Netflix. As of right now, Ash has already claimed the title of Champion of the World in Japan, but dub watchers haven’t gotten to experience that moment just yet.

The collection of special episodes will be released in English to commemorate Ash and his Pokémon’s journey and The Master’s Eight Tournament. Trainers everywhere will also get to witness Ash and Pikachu being crowned Champions of the Pokémon World Coronation Series. The World Coronation Series is a new competition introduced in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.

In this batch of 15 episodes, Ash and his team will be taking on the rest of the Master’s Eight, consisting of all the previous champions in the Pokémon games and Alain, a Pokemon Trainer first introduced in the XY&Z arc of the Pokémon series, as a new rival to Ash. All of these new battles will lead to Ash’s showdown with the Galar Champion—and champion of my heart— Leon for the title of World Champion.

Ash won’t be the only character we will be following in the 15 episodes; Goh will be working on Project Mew, and Chloe, with the help of Eevee, will continue to open herself up to the possibilities of the Pokémon world. This final batch will serve as the conclusion to Ash and Pikachu’s journey, officially passing the torch to Liko, the protagonist of Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series has already started airing and has received a thoroughly positive reception from fans. Many have grown fond of Liko’s more timid personality, and Fuecoco already has a cult following on TikTok.

How do you feel about the end of Ash’s journey and the start of Liko’s? Will you be following her and her Pokémon friends through their own journeys, or will you stop watching at the end of Ash and Pikachu’s?