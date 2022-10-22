Toronto World Premiere of Disney Animation: Immersive Experience This Winter

The debut of a whole new Disney Animation: Immersive Experience comes to Canada on December 21st in Toronto.

Walt Disney Animation has been bringing us an onslaught of different animated films for years and now Canada is about to get a new experience for all to witness, the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience. Special Projects Producer, Dorothy Kim is heading this project along with the audience experience being accentuated by LightHouse Immersive’s Global Creative Director, David Korins.

This exceptional and one-of-a-kind immersive experience is currently on sale online here. These animated stories are for people of all ages to enjoy. This artistry can be seen in multiple places across North America.

The opening dates for the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience are as follows:

Toronto | Dec. 21, 2022

| Dec. 21, 2022 Cleveland | Jan. 19, 2023

| Jan. 19, 2023 Nashville | Feb. 9, 2023

| Feb. 9, 2023 Detroit | Feb. 9, 2023

| Feb. 9, 2023 Denver | Feb. 16, 2023

| Feb. 16, 2023 Boston | Feb. 23, 2023

| Feb. 23, 2023 San Antonio | Feb. 28, 2023

| Feb. 28, 2023 Minneapolis | March 23, 2022

| March 23, 2022 Columbus | April 6, 2023

The creative team is led by Oscar-Winning producer, J. Miles Dale (Best Picture 2018 – The Shape of Water) who stated: “Trailblazing in a new medium is always exciting, and this is truly going to be the most challenging and rewarding project of my career. Being entrusted with Disney’s rich archive of animation is a great honour, but also a tremendous responsibility. With such a wealth of material and a treasure trove of memorable characters, it will be a thrill to bring the work of all the great Disney animators and performers to life in a 360-degree immersive environment.”

The stories will be based on well-loved animated Disney films such as Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen. We can’t forget about the classics like The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. The audience will feel as though they’re rewatching their beloved Disney films again for the first time.

If Disney fans are still on the fence about this new immersive experience, here is a trailer to get you ready!