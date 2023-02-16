The PSVR 2 Launches In Less Than A Week, So 4 Unannounced Launch Games Have Leaked

With the impending PSVR 2 launch literally right around the corner, the German PS Blog sprung a leak that revealed four launch titles that haven’t been formally announced.

The internet is rife with intrigue, information, and of course, next-gen video game leaks, which PlayStation has definitely grown accustomed to. That’s precisely what happened on Wednesday when the German PlayStation Blog accidentally leaked four titles coming to PSVR 2, and although Sony tried to scrub it out of existence, UploadVR caught it in the nick of time.

The last big PlayStation leak was back in October 2022, where Death Stranding 2 and the Returnal PC port was announced ahead of time, and now the ‘days since last leak’ counter goes right back to 1. First Contact Entertainment even has the Solaris II Tweet announcement still up, which can be seen below.

More details coming soon.

Four PSVR 2 Games Leaked Wednesday

Wanderer

Solaris Offworld Combat 2

GORN

Project Wingman

It gets even more interesting, considering Wanderer and GORN have both launched on the original PSVR, and the PSVR 2 has already been confirmed not to have backwards compatibility. Maybe this can be a leak of what’s to come with the second generation headset, re-releases from the PSVR to the PSVR 2 to bring games forward instead of general compatibility. While there is no true backwards compatibility, there is already a budding list of original PSVR titles that will make the move to PSVR 2 with free upgrades in the near future, which can be seen below (thanks to PushSquare):

After the Fall

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

D-Day Enhanced

Demeo

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Job Simulator

NFL Pro Era

No Man’s Sky

Pistol Whip

Puzzling Places

RC Airplane Challenge

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Startenders

Suicide Guy VR Deluxe

Synth Riders

The Light Brigade

The Tale of Onogoro

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Tourist Edition

Vacation Simulator

Windlands 2

Zenith: The Last City

It is worth mentioning that aside from the already announced titles getting free PSVR 2 upgrades, the four mentioned in the leak have not been officially confirmed yet, so fans should take this news with a grain of salt until the time comes for an announcement. While the PlayStation 5 and the PSVR 2 continues to survive flood-worthy leaks, the PS5 can apparently survive housefires too, as shown by this TikTok post from user @patty_pp, which shows extensive fire damage cant hinder a PS5’s functionality.

The PSVR 2 launches within a week from today, on February 22, so fans can take a dive into VR then. You can also read CGMagazines coverage of the PSVR 2, where Clement Goh details how the headset “pushes the PlayStation 5‘s already powerful specifications to work with life-size realities.”