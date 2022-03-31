Razer Reveals Its Hypersense Suit and It’s Probably an Early April Fools Joke

Razer has revealed its Metaverse Hypersense Suit, a first of its kind highly-advanced full-body gaming suit powered by Razer HyperSense haptic technology, according to a page on its website.

The product is said to “really help immerse gamers into their experiences” with its over 1,333,337 integrated haptic sensors that are said to feel everything from physical movements to human emotions. It’s very likely that this isn’t actually real and was the company’s planned April Fools announcement that went out a little early as it is April 1st right now in some timezones. The Hypersense Suit’s FAQ is more evidence that this is not a serious product from the company.

“In the unlikely event of the suit overriding the host’s functions, take comfort in knowing that your consciousness will be uploaded to the cloud and exist forever in the Metaverse,” Razer’s Hypersense Suit FAQ.

We will give Razer a lot of credit here as they put a lot of production resources into the Hypersense Suit, heck they even have a trailer of the suit and GIFs on their website of someone using a range of emotions to change the suit’s colours. They’re even are looking for beta testers for the suit, it’s not first come first served though as it’s more of a contest. Possible “winners” can fill out a form on their website with your name, email, location and Discord username, get bonus entries by sharing how you would use the suit by using the #RazerHyperSenseSuit hashtag in the company’s Discord channel.

Full details of the tech company‘s (probably not real) Metaverse Hypersense Suit are listed below.