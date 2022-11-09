Just Announced: The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro 2022 Controller For PlayStation or PC

Razor just announced the release of the Wolverine V2 Pro 2022 Controller priced now at $249.99USD/ €299.99 EUR.

We really can’t argue that the launch of the Razer Boomslang—the first gaming mouse on the market—didn’t fully take the gaming community by storm. Razer states that their primary emphasis has always been providing devices that help offer players that extra competitive edge. With the debut of the Wolverine V2 Pro 2022 controller, the company is still aiming to stay ahead of the competition.

The controller is promoted as an expansion of Razer’s original 15-year-old formula as well as a new and enhanced version of what is currently on the market. The controller is fully programmable, designed with more accurate input for those intensely competitive PC players, and compatible with the PlayStation 5, as well as your PC, “Four years later, it’s time once again to remind gamers what it takes to be a winner while competing with a controller on either PlayStation or PC.”

One of the most significant upgrades from the Wolverine V2 Pro 2022 controller is the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. According to Razer, this controller is one of the few on the market that offers high-speed wireless performance that is three times quicker than that of any other wireless gaming technology. It is also capable of meeting the “demands of competitive gaming.” With its built-in USB Type A dongle, the controller aims to provide a lightning-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection for smooth, low-latency gaming on your PC or PlayStation 5.

The physical design of the controller also promises some fun additions, including the Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons that claim to make every aggressive press sound and feel great as well as responding frighteningly quick with its actuation distance reduced by a solid 35% which–in theory–should make it faster than the average membrane controller. Durability is such an important foundation for any controller and with the added 3-million tap life-cycle it can be assumed that it won’t be withering away anytime soon.

Additionally, Razer updated the design with their new hyper triggers. The controller includes 2-stage trigger stop-switches on the back that allow you to change the draw distance of the RT and LT triggers. When activated, it enables for a shorter trigger pull for spam shots, and when deactivated, users can use a longer trigger pull that is better suited for precise control, as needed in situations like racing games.

The 8 Way D-Pad microswitches on the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro 2022 controller—which are intended to enable “precise and intentional actions” when performing more sophisticated games and requiring greater precision—are just one more way that Razer is the gift that keeps on giving. There are two additional bumpers at the top and four triggers at the back that can all be remapped to other function keys using the new Razer Controller App (available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store). This promises to give potentially big advantages to games like Call of Duty where having interchangeable vital actions quickly accessible can make all the difference.

Speaking of accessibility, the Wolverine V2 Pro 2022 controller comes with an extra set of standard thumbstick caps that are tall and flat rather than the other sets, which are shorter and dome-shaped. Then, depending on the circumstance or personal taste, users may simply switch them out. The taller stick is said to offer enough precision and allow for a wider range of motion in defensive situations, while the shorter stick apparently enables the user to advance in an offensive position.

Razer did not hold back when it came to making it aesthetically appealing. Compared to its predecessor, the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro 2022 controller for PlayStation 5 and PC has larger illumination zones. In the Razer Controller software, you can configure the two light strips by choosing from 16.8 million colours and a variety of well-known Razer Chroma lighting effects, such as: Breathing lights pulse on and off, spectrum cycling lights change between every shade of colour, and Always-on, single-static lighting.

Razer has a long history of innovating gaming technology, and it looks like they are not quitting yet. It certainly looks like they will continue to make grand strides in advancements, and we are eager to see how they can upgrade from here.