Cgm Recommends: Best Mobile Controllers (Fall 2022)

Smartphone gaming is growing ever more robust, but a good mobile controller can truly elevate your experience. Here we will look at what CGM has named the best mobile controllers.

Mobile gaming may not yet hold a candle to more traditional game formats, but phones are getting closer every day. More powerful devices can come closer to emulating consoles, and remote play apps can greatly extend the efficiency of your home systems.

Controllers have long been one of the biggest obstacles for mobile gaming. However, a plethora of mobile controllers have been popping up in recent years to elevate the playing field and save us from the finicky tedium of on-screen virtual joysticks. We here at CGMagazine have tried the latest crop of accessories for your phone gaming convenience and have compiled this list of the best mobile controllers:

General Considerations

Before we begin, there are a couple inherent traits of both predominant mobile controller types that are worth exploring before you buy.

Grip-style devices, as we’ll refer to them, effectively turn your mobile phone into a Nintendo-style gamepad, reminiscent of the Switch or a Steam Deck. By slotting directly into the controller, your phone can access a controller’s bells and whistles, like passthrough power. However, you’ll almost always have to remove your phone from its regular case in order to slot it into the grip, so be aware if that’s a point of personal contention for you.

Vice-style devices, conversely, are usually regular gamepad controllers like those you’d use for your PlayStation or Xbox, except they have a vice-like attachment to mount your phone to it. This may feel more like a traditional gaming experience, though your viewing angle may end up lower than usual. There’s no need to extricate your phone from its case, but putting these controllers down safely mid-session can require some tricky balancing.

Unless otherwise noted, these controllers have both Android and iOS versions, and will work for both traditional phone apps and cloud streaming games from your traditional console via remote play services.

#8. PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus

Via the included kickstand, PowerA’s MOGA XP7-X Plus controller offers Xbox players both grip and vice experiences in one box. While this would normally be a big point in its favour, this mobile controller doesn’t offer the same ease of charging that other devices do. It has an integrated power bank to charge your phone during use, but does not offer true passthrough charging.

Our PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Review: “PowerA’s second iteration of its xCloud-focused controller inches closer to mobile perfection but is held back by a number of baffling ergonomic design decisions and power management flaws that users will have to work around.”

#7. GameVice for iPad

An iPad may not be a phone, but the latest generation is still a great alternative for gaming on your regular controllers. Nothing comes as close to duplicating the Switch or Steam Deck experience like playing on an actual tablet with controllers attached, making the GameVice a contender for this list.

However, this is definitely the bulkiest mobile gaming experience you could find on this list. Depending on the user and the iPad model—standard iPad, not Air, Pro, or Mini—the whole thing could be too bulky for extended play, and of course, removing a tablet from its case is even more terrifying than a smartphone. You may be better off connecting one of the other vice-style devices on this list via Bluetooth and using the iPad’s stand.

#6. GameSir X2 Lightning or Pro

The GameSir X2 mobile controller scored a 7.5 from our reviewers in both its Android and iPhone iterations. Its rotatable plug makes connection that much simpler, and its max length of 167 mm should fit practically any device, even the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While we did observe some input errors, and wished the thumbsticks were concave instead, GameSir’s X2 controller provides a decently priced alternative to the bigger name brands seen on the rest of this list.

Our GameSir X2 Lightning review: “My biggest point of contention when looking at any controller usually comes down to the d-pad, something I find to be an afterthought regarding mobile controllers specifically. Thankfully, the Gamesir X2 Pro’s d-pad feels fine and will get the job done, be it a fighting game or platformer.”

#5. Razer Kishi v2

Razer has done wonders for their own signature mobile controller with its latest iteration, the Kishi v2. When reviewing the first iOS iteration, its ability to fold down when not in use was a neat novelty, but I appreciate the sturdier build of the v2. I no longer feel like I’m going to inadvertently damage my phone while using it. However, it still doesn’t feel like the most ergonomic choice for gamers with large hands.

Our Razer Kishi v2 review: “The Razer Kishi V2 is a subtle but needed upgrade over the Kishi v1 with a much more refined mechanism for holding a wider gamut of phones on top of a well-thought-out companion app.”

#4. Nacon RIG MG-X Pro

Nacon’s RIG MG-X Pro might have taken the crown for best mobile controller if it had featured a USB-C connection for passthrough power. Instead, it connects via Bluetooth, which opens the possibility of input lag. However, we appreciated how Nacon provided larger handles, more akin to the Xbox controller; ergonomics should take precedence over portability, and having more grip is a welcome change in this field.

Our Nacon RIG MG-X Pro review: The Nacon RIG MG-X Pro “is probably the closest thing to a Nintendo Switch that Xbox gamers are ever likely to get, so why not get your mobile Xbox gaming on loud and proud?”

#3. SteelSeries Nimbus+

For my money, SteelSeries designed a mobile controller that rivals the Big Three’s own proprietary gamepads. I enjoyed the feel of the Nimbus+ so much that I used it not only as a mobile controller, but for other purposes. It’s light even with your phone in the attachable mount, and its buttons have a satisfying feel.

Charging your phone while playing is an awkward affair, given the placement of the Lightning port versus the mounting clip. However, for the comfort of this controller, I’m willing to plan my charging schedule accordingly. Given this setup, connection occurs via Bluetooth, but I’ve observed no input lag throughout my time with it.

Our SteelSeries Nimbus+ review: “The battery is strong, mounting and removing your phone is a breeze, and the controller is comparable to official console pads.”

#2. PowerA MOGA XP5-i+

PowerA is staking its claim in the controller market, and devices like the MOGA XP5-i+ (the iOS iteration of its lineup) are leading the way. The XP5 line employs a heavy-duty clip to mount your phone to the device, and keeps its Lightning port accessible to facilitate charging from its integrated 3000mAh power bank during play. Granted, that’s still an awkward affair, unless you happen to have the perfect length of cable at hand.

While the Nimbus+ has a more pleasant form factor in my opinion, the PowerA MOGA XP5-i+ is a more fully-featured and secure device. If you’re paranoid about dropping your phone, or want a little extra flexibility, it’s the best vice-style, Bluetooth-enabled mobile controller on the market today.

#1. Backbone One

To date, nothing else has quite emulated the sensation of playing a Switch like the Backbone One (PlayStation Edition). The arm that supports your phone is sturdy and reassuring. The grips are more substantial, mimicking an actual DualSense just as Nacon emulated the Xbox controller, but the whole apparatus still feels light and ergonomic for extended sessions. Passthrough connections allow you to use wired headsets, or to charge the phone and grip while in use.

It’s about as good of a compromise as a mobile controller could offer: the features of a console gamepad, in a relatively portable package. Best of all, unlike some competitors and despite the PlayStation branding on the model we reviewed, it’s compatible with everything: remote play apps from Sony, Microsoft, and Steam, as well as mobile apps with controller support.

Our Backbone One review: “The Backbone One offers just about everything I could ask of a mobile gaming grip—a sturdy, trustworthy design that mimics my favourite console well, with the functionality to expand my console gaming efficiently.”