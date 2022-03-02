Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 Getting PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Upgrades Later this Year

Capcom has announced Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019), Resident Evil 3 Remake (2020) and Resident Evil: Biohazard (2017) are getting PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions later this year, a free upgrade will be available for PS4 and Xbox One owners.

All three games will receive visual enhancements including ray tracing, high frame rate, and 3D audio on next-gen consoles. The PlayStation version will get a PS4 to PS5 digital upgrade path while the enhanced versions on Xbox will be offered through Smart Delivery. The Xbox version automatically upgrades players to the most current version of the game through updates on your Xbox Series device of choice.

In addition, the PC version of the three listed titles will also be receiving upgrade patches “at no additional cost” around the same time as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Capcom has detailed the PS5 version will utilize the DualSense controller’s Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers during gameplay.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with visual enhancements later this year! 🌿



Those who currently own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a digital upgrade at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/MNPZcZBl7i — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 2, 2022

All three releases are a great reminder that Capcom is excellent at making horror games while introducing modern game design in the remakes and bringing back the atmosphere to the franchise in the seventh entry. The most notable of the three is Resident Evil 2 Remake which is a bold vision and adaptation of the original PS1.

Resident Evil: Biohazard is a fresh new take on the franchise, gameplay and jump scares feel more “intimate” in first-person perspective as you play as Ethan Winters in the game and later on, Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil 3 Remake is good, but it wasn’t as popular with fans due to changes from the original.

The news of the upcoming next-gen releases reveals that fans of the series will be able to play four of the franchise’s current eight entries natively on PS5 and Xbox Series in 2022. Speaking of the ‘number four’, Capcom is reportedly developing a remake of Resident Evil 4, but it won’t be a one for one remake. According to a Fanbyte report that claims Capcom is planning to adjust the game’s tone of the first mainline 3D Resident Evil game into something more “spookier.”

Capcom’s hope is to release the remake in 2022 but an internal delay to 2023 wouldn’t be that surprising. If it misses the mark, at least fans of the franchise can revisit these three modern Resident Evil games natively on next-gen consoles later this year.