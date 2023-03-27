Resident Evil 4 Remake Dataminer Uncovers Separate Ways DLC Reference

A dataminer of Resident Evil 4 Remake has recently discovered an unannounced DLC reference, hinting more DLC may be on its way.

With the successful launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake, it was only a matter of time before more leaks came as fans and information gatherers looked to the next thing in the franchise. This past weekend, a data miner of the newly released game has already discovered a reference to the “Separate Ways” DLC, which players would remember from the original game.

While the free Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC, “The Mercenaries” was already announced by Capcom to be released on April 7, this could be another DLC being added to the game eventually. The leak was shared on Twitter by Resident Evil Central when the data miner Gosetsu found a folder named “The Another Order” within the game’s files—along with the Chainsaw Demo. If you remember from the original Resident Evil 4, The Another Order was the Japanese name for the extra mini-game mode titled “Separate Ways” in North America.

While this DLC has not been announced to be a part of the game yet, it is highly likely to be when more Resident Evil 4 Remake content is added to the game for future updates. Other rumours also pointed out that the supported studio, M-Two, which assisted on the original Resident Evil 4 after working on the Resident Evil 3 remake, may be working on this additional mode. Fans are about as hungry as the zombies in the games themselves, starving for more content!

Spoiler alert below! If you want to know more about what the DLC was about based on the original game, feel free to keep reading.

Separate Ways was essentially an aside story that followed the infamous agent, Ada Wong, on her mission while Leon S. Kennedy was busy murdering villagers and drop-kicking cultists. Like many of the Resident Evil games, Capcom loves to allow players to play multiple characters and get other story perspectives—and fans always eat it up! Extra gameplay character moment examples include Claire in Resident Evil 2 remake, or more expanded on could be the Winters DLC for Resident Evil Village.

The Separate Ways DLC could be a reality in the making, as Leon even tells Ada in-game they need to go their “separate ways” at one point, which seems like a wink-wink-nudge-nudge moment. Regardless, we will not know for sure until after The Mercenaries DLC is out.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is currently out on Steam (PC), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.