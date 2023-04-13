Roblox Getting New Momoguro Game—Animated TV Series In The Works

Baobab Studios has announced that the gaming platform Roblox has a new game in development called Momoguro: Momo Quest, which should launch this Summer.

The Emmy-award-winning animation studio, Baobab Studios, has announced that they are taking their digital collectible RPG game, Momoguro, and giving it the Roblox treatment with an all-new game coming to the global gaming platform. The studio also plans to release an animated TV series connected to the Momoguro series. Their metaverse game, Momoguro: Momo Quest, is an adventure game that plans to launch this Summer.

Roblox is a gaming phenomenon reaching younger audiences everywhere, with the global gaming platform seeing more than 58 million daily active users and 13.4 billion hours of user engagement per quarter. For those who aren’t aware, Roblox has more than 40 million user-generated experiences and lets users build their own from scratch, allowing for several popular game modes, such as Meep City and the officially licensed Sonic Speed Simulator.

Baobab Studios has won nine Emmy Awards, with works across film, TV, gaming, and book publishing. With highly-regarded board members, such as Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, and investors such as Disney, Samsung, and Comcast, the animation studio looks to break into Roblox with Momoguro.

“Roblox is a perfect platform to create experiences that allow players to connect through gaming in immersive worlds with great stories and characters, and which blend gaming with best-in-class storytelling in immersive worlds,” CEO and Co-founder at Baobab Studios, Maureen Fan, commented. “Bringing our game to the platform first reflects its ubiquitous presence and growing hold in pop culture today.”

Baobab Studios has always been a prolific producer of entertainment, with recent deals and collaborations made with Disney+ to develop animated series from their library, including The Witchverse—which is based on the three-time Emmy Award-winning VR film Baba Yaga—as well as the workplace comedy, Intercats, which is also being developed into a graphic novel series at First Second Books/MacMillan Publishing.

For more information on the Roblox Momoguro game ahead of its release, keep up to date here.