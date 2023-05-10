First Ever Saints Row DLC is Here with Massive Free Content in Tow

The Heist and the Hazardous is the first of three Saints Row expansion packs, offering players weights, wing suits and more in a new sunny desert paradise.

Saints Row’s first-ever DLC dropped yesterday for purchase! It’s called The Heist and the Hazardous, and it’s being released along with a massive free content update. The Heist and the Hazardous is the first of three planned Saints Row DLCs for this year.

This first drop adds three new story missions, giving single and co-op players more opportunities to cause chaos in Santo Ileso. The Saints Row DLC also adds the Pain and Gain weapon—an insane-looking launchable weight—another helicopter, new rewards, 18 new cosmetics and outfits, and way more for you to discover while messing around. Get excited because this DLC brings a new wingsuit event and four new wingsuit designs. Time to get your flying squirrel on, guys!

The Heist and the Hazardous Saints Row DLC introduces a brand new Palm Springs-inspired area called Sunshine Spring with boisterous new characters to interact with. Along with new characters, familiar bosses from all over Santo Ileso will be hanging around the new area, ready to cause all kinds of trouble.

The DLC can be bought alone or as part of the Saints Row Expansion Pass. For players who don’t want to buy the DLC just yet but wish to bathe in the desert rays of Sunshine Spring, don’t fret; the new area is coming with the massive free content update.

The free Sunshine Springs update also comes with improved combat, better gameplay flow, and balancing, a new selfie mode, 12 new emotes, and a circle emote wheel like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There’s also a brand new camera angle for vehicles and a ton of fixes and tweaks to the game you can discover for yourself.

The second Saints Row Expansion Pass, Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus—I guess Ash Ketchum became a Saint Rows’ character now that he’s got nothing else to do— will be releasing this July, followed by the third and final Expansion Pass, according to Deep Silver and Volition, will be coming this August. Will you be purchasing the DLCs or just enjoying the free content?