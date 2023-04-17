Rumor: Samsung Galaxy Products Could Switch To Bing, Google Shocked

Lots of chatter surrounding Samsung’s move to using Bing on its latest Galaxy phones has been growing; Google is scrambling for a response.

Google’s (Alphabet Inc.) shares fell just over 4% this morning after a weekend report indicated that South Korea’s Samsung Electronics might be considering using Microsoft’s Bing as its default search engine—over Google. With many companies trying to take advantage of the AI gold rush and its abilities, Bing may have come out on top with its ChatGPT-powered search engine. The New York Times report confirmed that Google is on high alert, as their teams are trying to wrangle their “Magi” project in response.

Project Magi has been an ongoing Google mission to upgrade its AI capabilities in its current search engine, along with adding a more personalized experience. The company was said to have put over 160 designers, engineers, executives, and other staff working on the project. Reports indicated that Google employees were invited to test the Magi AI on its search engine last week—with a possible May 2023 launch. However, the Magi launch would only come out with limited features, and more to come in the fall.

This sudden scramble from the Google camp comes as Samsung is currently in negotiations with Microsoft to make Bing the new default search engine for its Galaxy devices. This deal would cover all Android-based smartphones and tablets. Google stated in The New York Times that Samsung’s apparent priority for its search engine of choice came down to which one had higher quality AI features—which Microsoft Bing successfully has more solid footing on right now.

Google has every right to be in panic mode right now, as their Samsung contract has earned the company an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue. Their $20 billion contract with Apple will also be up for renewal this year, so everyone is knocking on Google’s door. Alphabet was already in trouble after losing $100 billion on February 8, when its new chatbot, Bard, shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to impress.

In an AI race, Google seems to be struggling. Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said, “Investors worry Google has become a lazy monopolist in search, and the developments of the last couple of months have served as a wake-up call.” He also noted that Google would also be facing concerning costs as they will be spending more to fast-track their Magi AI project. On paper, right now, Microsoft Bing seems like a no-brainer for Samsung to open a new contract within the search engine department.