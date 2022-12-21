Exciting Samsung Star Wars & Pokémon Themed Accessories Announced

Samsung has a huge line of products for their loyalists, and now they’ve unleashed Star Wars and Pokémon flavoured accessories.

Consumers of everything Samsung, that are also avid Star Wars or Pokémon fans now have a reason to shell out for some sweet merchandise that comes for many of their lineup of products. Although the accessory line is out for staple Samsung peripherals such as Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 4/5, and Galaxy Buds 2, there is no news on whether the line will expand to older tech, including the previously released Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Edition back in 2019.

Samsung X Star Wars

All of the new accessories feature a unique design for the Holiday season, a Stormtrooper wearing a Santa hat with blueprint looking linework providing the framing. Luckily, these accessories don’t provide blaster cover fire, Stormtroopers are known to be shoddy at best with their aim.

The lineup includes a Star Wars Case and Band for Galaxy Watch 40mm and the 44mm, for both the fourth and fifth editions of the device. A strap for Galaxy Z Flip4 in the same colourway with a matching Ring Case, and lastly a case for Galaxy Buds with a strap included compatible with Galaxy Buds Live, Buds2, and the Buds2 Pro covering all corners of the Galaxy.

These Star Wars Holiday themed items are available now through the Samsung website, and there’s no indication on whether they’re a limited edition release or not as of yet, but these accessories could be perfect for those looking into easy last-minute gifts for the season. Some of the items would also be ideal for the tech lovers in families, and the individual items could be perfect as a stocking stuffer surprise.

Samsung X Pokémon

Additionally, fanatics of everything Pokémon can find their needs met in the same vein as the Star Wars accessories, with a Galaxy Z Flip4 Ring Case, stylish Galaxy Watch bands in both the 40mm and 44mm sizes, and of course a Galaxy Bud case with the goal of catching ’em all in mind. Unfortunately, these accessories wont arrive in time for the Holiday, but they will land on December 26 on the Samsung website as well.